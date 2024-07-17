The North Carolina State Emergency Response Team Actively Monitors and Prepares for Impacts Resulting from the South Hill, VA Fire

The North Carolina State Emergency Response Team is in close coordination with agencies in Virginia regarding the ongoing environmental issue resulting from the South Hill, VA Warehouse Fire that occurred on July 6, 2024. The warehouse facility contained a large quantity of agricultural chemicals and runoff from the firefighting efforts has entered several water systems in southern Virginia, including the Meherrin River from its confluence with Mountain Creek, and the Miles and Dockery Creeks, upstream of the Roanoke River (Lake Gaston).

This information is being shared out of an abundance of caution. As of this release, there is no immediate danger to the North Carolina public or to those near Lake Gaston. There is no timeline on when, or if, contaminants will reach Lake Gaston or North Carolina in measurable concentrations.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VADEQ) is conducting regular water sampling operations, tracking the flow of contaminants, and has reported a fish kill in Dockery Creek.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) is in contact with VADEQ and information sharing and coordination are occurring. VADEQ has established a website with information on their response located on their website here.

Fish consumption and recreation advisories have been issued for Dockery Creek and Miles Creek to its confluence with the Roanoke River and Lake Gaston, as well as the Meherrin River to the North Carolina state line.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has recommended that local health departments in the impacted areas issue recreational water advisories mirroring those in Virginia; the need for and timing of those advisories will depend on available data. NCDEQ is monitoring for potential impacts; staff plan to conduct additional water sampling once the wastewaters are believed to reach North Carolina waterbodies. If you discover any water sheens, odors, discolored vegetation, or dead wildlife in the potentially impacted areas, please contact your NCDEQ regional office, or call 1-877-623-6748. Fish kill activity can also be reported on the NCDEQ website.

NCDHHS is working with officials in Virginia to determine what the potential health impacts could be from this release. This information will inform any future protective actions that may be needed in North Carolina. Additionally, NCDHHS is monitoring data from hospital emergency departments in the area for any patients who develop symptoms, such as skin irritation, allergic skin reactions, drowsiness, dizziness, respiratory irritation or nausea after coming into contact with area waters.

How can you be prepared?

Avoid swimming and fishing in any waters that have advisories issued.

Monitor reputable sources of information like verified government agency social media accounts, websites, and local media.

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) continues to monitor the situation and is supporting the coordination effort between state and local agencies to ensure public safety as this situation evolves.