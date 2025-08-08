Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Recognized for Environmental Achievements

RALEIGH – State environmental officials recognized Mecklenburg County Solid Waste for its outstanding environmental performance. Andy Miller, Deputy Secretary for Infrastructure and Environmental Assistance of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), presented county officials with a plaque recognizing the program as an Environmental Steward. It is one of only 30 facilities in North Carolina to earn the coveted designation for a commitment to superior environmental performance, community involvement and a willingness to mentor fellow members.

“Mecklenburg County Solid Waste has demonstrated that environmental leadership is not only about compliance but about setting a higher standard for sustainability and community engagement,” said Reid Wilson, DEQ Secretary. “Its continued commitment to innovation, outreach, and mentorship sets an example for public agencies across North Carolina.”

To be recognized as an Environmental Steward by DEQ, organizations like Mecklenburg County Solid Waste must demonstrate leadership through a commitment to exemplary environmental performance, beyond what is required by regulations. Stewards represent the highest of three levels of recognition for environmental performance in the state’s Environmental Stewardship Initiative (ESI).

MCSW is a division of the Mecklenburg County Land Use and Environmental Services Agency serving nearly 1.2 million residents (as of 2024). It is responsible for managing solid waste processing, overseeing full-service drop off centers and conducting residential, business and school community outreach efforts focusing on sustainability and waste reduction. The MCSW joined ESI as a Partner in 2009 advanced to Rising Steward in 2017, then Steward in December 2024. Among other achievements, MCSW was ISO 14001 certified until 2017, but have upheld the standard of performance through functionally equivalent determinations by ESI staff.

“Mecklenburg County’s Solid Waste Management Program is honored to be recognized as an Environmental Steward by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality” said Jeff Smithberger, Solid Waste Director for the County. “This achievement is the result of many dedicated staff working to care for our local environment. We also appreciate the strong leadership support from County management and our elected officials, who understand the importance of managing waste properly.

ESI promotes and encourages superior environmental performance by North Carolina organizations. DEQ established this non-regulatory, voluntary program in 2002 to stimulate the development and implementation of programs that use pollution prevention and innovative approaches to meet and exceed regulatory requirements. DEQ provides no-cost technical assistance, including strategies to reduce waste, water and energy usage, for all ESI members. The program also provides members with networking and educational opportunities to learn about innovative solutions and share successes. ESI members are required to report annually on achievement of their self-set environmental goals. Over the past 22 years, member organizations have significantly reduced their environmental impacts. These environmental performances are recorded in the annual ESI report.