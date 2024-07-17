Governor Hochul Announces Start of Construction on New York’s Largest Offshore Wind Project

Governor Hochul today announced the start of construction on New York’s largest offshore wind project, Sunrise Wind, a 924-megawatt project developed by Ørsted. Once completed, the project will provide enough clean energy to power approximately 600,000 New York homes. Building on New York’s 10-Point Action Plan, the Governor also announced the issuance of New York’s fifth offshore wind solicitation to advance the next wave of clean energy development projects off the state’s coast, with final proposals due on September 9, 2024.

“We're growing New York's green economy, building clean energy, and expanding economic opportunities for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “By breaking ground on Sunrise Wind and advancing the next wave of offshore wind projects, New York is passing a tremendous milestone to combat climate change. These projects will create good-paying union jobs and demonstrate that New York is leading the nation to build the offshore wind industry.

Today’s groundbreaking at the Boys and Girls Club of Bellport on Long Island officially kicked off the start of the Sunrise Wind project which will support more than 800 direct jobs during the construction phase of the project and will spur economic benefits from the Capital Region to Long Island – including a $700 million investment in Suffolk County alone. It will be built under industry-leading project labor agreements ensuring local union labor's participation in all phases of construction. The project will be located approximately 30 miles east of Montauk, New York, with an approved transmission route connecting to the State’s electricity grid at the Holbrook Substation in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County.

As a mature project, Sunrise Wind has already completed all major federal and state permitting milestones and received approval of its Construction and Operations Plan (COP) from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on June 21, 2024.

This milestone builds on a series of significant offshore wind developments for the State in 2024, including the completion of the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S. Ørsted’s South Fork Wind, finalization of contracts from New York’s fourth offshore wind solicitation and a historic groundbreaking at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, which will support staging and assembly of offshore wind components and serve as an operations and maintenance hub for the Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “I congratulate Ørsted on this momentous groundbreaking of Sunrise Wind, a catalyst for creating new family-sustaining job opportunities and bringing significant economic benefits to local communities. Today’s shovels in the ground, paired with the launch of New York’s fifth offshore wind solicitation, marks yet another step forward in advancing offshore wind in New York State, and realizing the potential of this powerhouse industry in accelerating the State’s energy transition and growing our economy.”

New York’s Fifth Offshore Wind Solicitation (NY5)

Today’s announcement also included the launch of New York’s fifth offshore wind solicitation. The competitive solicitation, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), is a critical next step toward bolstering the State’s growing large-scale renewable industry. The solicitation includes key provisions such as inflation indexing, labor provisions, stakeholder engagement requirements and disadvantaged community commitments that both ensures the most competitive process and brings the greatest value to all New Yorkers.

Final proposals for the offshore wind projects are due by 3:00 p.m. ET on September 9, 2024. Interested proposers can apply on NYSERDA's website. A webinar will be held on July 22, 2024 at10:00 a.m. ET to provide more information on the offshore wind solicitation and a future coordinated supply chain solicitation. Those interested in the webinar can register here and are encouraged to submit questions in advance to [email protected] . NYSERDA will announce the results of this fifth offshore wind solicitation after contracts have been finalized and executed with awardees.

Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted David Hardy said, “Sunrise Wind builds on the momentum from South Fork Wind as we deliver jobs, economic development, and clean power for hundreds of thousands of New York homes and businesses. We’re successfully standing up a new American energy industry thanks to the outstanding leadership of the Hochul and Biden-Harris Administrations. We look forward to building New York’s largest offshore wind project, helping the state meet its clean energy targets while strengthening the local offshore wind workforce and supply chain.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Today’s groundbreaking marks the start of construction on Sunrise Wind—New York’s largest job-creating and clean-energy producing offshore wind project that will change the energy landscape in New York for the better. Built with union labor, Sunrise Wind will provide clean energy for hundreds of thousands of New York homes and boost the regional economy. New York’s energy needs are vast, and so is the urgent need to reduce the greenhouse gasses driving climate change, which is why I fought so hard to pass the historic Inflation Reduction Act to make projects like this possible. I’ll continue working with Governor Hochul, the Biden administration, Long Island officials, labor and all stakeholders to move offshore wind and other renewable energy projects forward.”

U.S Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The start of construction on the Sunrise Wind project marks a pivotal moment in New York’s journey to advance clean energy across the state. The Sunrise Wind project not only is a momentous step toward a zero-emission electricity sector and delivering clean energy to New York households, but will also create hundreds of good jobs and spur economic growth throughout the state. I commend Governor Hochul for her dedication to advancing clean energy projects and I will continue to fight to secure federal resources to target air pollution and combat climate change.”

U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein said, “Today's event is further proof that U.S. offshore wind energy is now a concrete reality. With an estimated 924 MW capacity to power hundreds of thousands of New York homes annually, Sunrise Wind represents a significant step toward achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s and New York’s ambitious offshore wind energy goals. BOEM is proud to join the State of New York and Ørsted in celebrating this milestone as we work together for a cleaner energy future, while providing good paying jobs and ensuring economic opportunities are accessible to all communities.”

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The start of construction on Sunrise Wind marks a pivotal moment in New York's clean energy journey. This project not only advances our ambitious climate goals but also catalyzes significant economic growth, creating hundreds of good-paying jobs and driving substantial investment across the state. It's a testament to New York's leadership in the offshore wind industry and our commitment to building a sustainable, prosperous future for all New Yorkers.”

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, “Today's groundbreaking on Sunrise Wind demonstrates New York's unwavering dedication to fostering a robust green economy. This project will not only power hundreds of thousands of homes with clean energy but also energize our local economies, particularly on Long Island. As we continue to attract cutting-edge renewable energy projects, we're positioning New York as a national leader in the fight against climate change while simultaneously driving economic development and job creation across the state.”

New York State Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said, “We congratulate Governor Hochul and Ørsted on reaching this important milestone. Sunrise Wind is a critically important component of our nation-leading clean energy initiative. This project will help create good-paying, clean energy jobs and will help reduce our carbon emissions.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The Sunrise Wind project marks a significant achievement in New York's clean energy advancement, creating thousands of high-quality jobs and providing clean, reliable energy to 600,000 homes. This progress highlights our commitment to renewable energy and economic growth, made possible by Governor Hochul's visionary leadership.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Today marks a critical milestone in New York State’s ongoing efforts to transition to cleaner, more resilient sources of energy like offshore wind. The start of construction on the Sunrise Wind project brings us one step closer to meeting New York’s ambitious goals to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions while creating good jobs, providing clean power to hundreds of thousands of homes, and helping ensure a greener and healthier environment for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “Every day, New York is moving forward to create a sustainable clean energy economy that creates jobs, boosts local economies and helps address environmental justice. I want to congratulate Governor Hochul, NYSERDA and Orsted on this next step toward achieving our offshore wind goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), and I look forward to seeing the next round of project proposals, under New York’s fifth offshore wind solicitation.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “The announcement of New York’s fifth offshore wind solicitation – as well as the start of construction of Sunrise Wind, New York’s biggest offshore wind project to date – illustrates our commitment to not just awarding new projects but getting projects built. I thank Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their diligence as we work towards achieving New York’s climate goals all while investing in our communities and creating good paying jobs.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “The day has finally come when this important project starts to take the final step towards becoming a reality. These projects will help transform the region and keep Suffolk County more affordable. I thank Governor Hochul for her efforts and commitment to clean energy in New York State.”

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico said, “Real progress to achieving cleaner and greener future is being made, and I’m proud to lead a Town that embraces that future for future generations. I thank the Governor for continuing this effort.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “Today’s fifth offshore wind solicitation announcement is crucial to achieving New York’s clean energy goals. We commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to ensuring that union members play a pivotal role in manufacturing, constructing, operating, and maintaining New York's clean energy future. It is the best way to create family-sustaining jobs with benefits and protections that come with union contracts.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “Offshore wind projects play a critical role in not only propelling New York towards achieving the climate goals set out by the CLCPA, but also in creating thousands of good paying union careers. We are encouraged to see the announcement of a fifth offshore wind solicitation, as this will only continue to expand our state’s nation-leading clean energy infrastructure, while also generating even more opportunities for hardworking New Yorkers to reap the benefits of the middle-class opportunities these projects create. We applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for continuing to prioritize these initiatives that bolster our green economy and improve the lives of New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Long Island Federation of Labor AFL-CIO President John R. Durso said “Sunrise Wind will be constructed with union labor and we expect it to be operated with union labor. Today’s announcement is proof positive that we can address the climate crisis and create good union jobs in the process. We look forward to working with New York State, the offshore wind industry, and all other stakeholders who are interested in a brighter future with good family sustaining wages.”

Nassau and Suffolk County Building Trades President Matt Aracich said, “I am proud to stand with Governor Hochul today as we break ground on Sunrise Wind. Because of the Governor’s exemplary leadership to advance the offshore wind industry here on Long Island, we are spearheading the industry with this 924-megawatt project. Poised to be the largest offshore wind project to date in the United States, this project represents hundreds of union, family-sustaining careers. This milestone not only signifies a significant step towards a sustainable future but also underscores our commitment to clean energy and economic growth. We look forward to seeing the lasting impact this project will have on our community and the environment.”

New York Offshore Wind Alliance Director Alicia Artessa said, "Today marks a momentous day in New York for the offshore wind industry. We congratulate Orsted on the official start of construction for Sunrise Wind. This project has the potential to power nearly 600,000 homes with 100 percent renewable energy and will bring New York that much closer to a carbon-free electric grid. Thank you to Governor Hochul, County Executive Romaine, and Supervisor Panico for their leadership and commitment to bring this project to fruition.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “Today’s groundbreaking for Sunrise Wind coupled with NYSERDA's 5th competitive solicitation for offshore wind energy projects is an exciting moment as the state marches toward a clean energy future — a future with fewer emissions, cleaner air, a robust domestic renewable energy supply chain, and a steady pipeline of well-paying union jobs. NYLCV congratulates Ørsted on this progress and we commend Governor Hochul, NYSERDA President Doreen Harris, and BOEM Director Liz Klein for turning the state’s climate plans into climate action.”

Alliance for Clean Energy New York Executive Director Marguerite Wells said, “Offshore wind development remains an imperative part of New York achieving its clean energy mandates. We are excited to see the results of this competitive solicitation to select projects that will improve the health and well-being of all New Yorkers.”

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito said, “Fighting climate change and providing cleaner air for the public requires turning the climate plan into action. It is very exciting that New York’s plan to transition to renewable energy to replace fossil fuels is being successfully implemented. Breaking ground for the Sunrise Wind Farm and the announcement of more offshore wind projects for New York, means the dream of a renewable energy future is becoming a reality. These historic changes are dramatic and will shape our future energy production for generations, and they will benefit every single New Yorker. This type of monumental change takes leadership, planning and political will. We are thankful that Governor Kathy Hochul, NYSERDA CEO Doreen Harris, the NYS Legislature and local elected leaders are all working together to implement the meaningful changes we need. There is no time to waste.”

As the nation's leading hub for offshore wind, New York State is continuing to grow its offshore wind energy portfolio through a diverse set of project proposals while leveraging public and private capital to build a robust supply chain. In coordination with New York’s fifth offshore wind solicitation, today, NYSERDA is also releasing the coordinated approach being taken to support major manufacturing investments in New York State to advance the regional offshore wind industry. To learn more about the upcoming competitive process, visit NYSERDA’s supply chain webpage.

New York State’s Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. New York is also on a path toward a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030 and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 170,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector as of 2022 and over 3,000-percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with more than 400 registered and more than 130 certified Climate Smart Communities, over 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.