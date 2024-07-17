Eastern Trust LLC Receives License for Crypto Banking and Investment in Georgia Freezone
Introducing the Future of Banking: Crypto BankingGEORGIA, KUTAISI, REPUBLIC OF GEORGIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern Trust LLC, a subsidiary company of Eastern Trust Pte Ltd Singapore, has recently been granted a license by the freezone authority of Georgia for various crypto-related services. This includes crypto banking and investment, crypto exchange, custodial, remittance, and fund management. This license marks a significant milestone for Eastern Trust LLC and further solidifies their position as a leading player in the crypto industry.
The freezone authority of Georgia is known for its progressive approach towards the regulation of cryptocurrencies and has been actively promoting the growth of the crypto industry in the country. With this license, Eastern Trust LLC is now able to offer a wide range of services to its clients, including individuals and businesses, who are looking to invest in cryptocurrencies or utilize them for various financial transactions.
Eastern Trust LLC has a strong track record in the crypto industry, with a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in the latest developments and trends. The company is committed to providing top-notch services to its clients and ensuring the highest level of security for their crypto assets. With this license, Eastern Trust LLC is now able to expand its services and cater to the growing demand for crypto-related services in the region.
"We are thrilled to have received this license from the freezone authority of Georgia. This is a testament to our expertise and commitment to providing top-quality services in the crypto industry. We are excited to be able to offer a wide range of services to our clients and contribute to the growth of the crypto industry in Georgia," said Badri Absandze, Director of Eastern Trust LLC.
Eastern Trust LLC is now fully equipped to provide comprehensive and secure crypto services to its clients globally. With this license, the company is poised for further growth and success in the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. For more information about Eastern Trust LLC and its services, please visit their website at www.easterntrusts.com.
Contact:
Badri Absandze
Director
Eastern Trust LLC
info@easterntrusts.com
88 Avtomshenebeli St
Kutaisi Freezone Plot 01/298
Georgia.
Badri Absandze
Eastern Trust LLC
+65 6653 4157
