The NV5000 Transmission: A New Standard in Performance For Dodge Heavy-Duty Pickups

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Transmission is proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated NV5000 transmission, specifically engineered for Dodge heavy-duty pickup applications. This groundbreaking transmission will be available in August 2024, representing a significant advancement in automotive technology.

The legacy of the NV4500, first developed in 1992, established a standard of durability and versatility, making it a preferred choice across General Motors (GM) and Dodge brands for both gasoline and diesel engines. However, the NV5000 is set to revolutionize the market, offering superior performance and reliability.

Manufactured in a cutting-edge ZF facility dedicated exclusively to Midwest Transmission and Proven Force, the NV5000 exemplifies advanced engineering and innovation. This new transmission meets the demanding needs of modern heavy-duty vehicles, providing unmatched performance, reliability, and longevity for GM and Dodge heavy-duty pickups.

With its advanced design and enhanced capabilities, the NV5000 is set to redefine standards in the manual transmission sector. It promises to deliver unmatched performance, reliability, and longevity, catering to the evolving requirements of both GM and Dodge heavy-duty pickups.

This transition from the NV4500 to the NV5000 marks a significant milestone in the journey of manual transmissions, signifying a commitment to innovation and excellence in automotive engineering.

The NV5000 Transmission - Designed For Excellence

The NV5000 is a true powerhouse, rated for 500 horsepower and 500-foot pounds of torque.

Engineered with a focus on diesel 4x4 configurations, the NV5000's design is ideal for high-stress situations like navigating tough terrains or hauling heavy loads. Its design ensures that it meets and exceeds the expectations of heavy-duty vehicle operators, offering a level of endurance and strength that is critical in such demanding applications.

NV5000 - A True Upgrade from the NV4500

The NV5000 offers seamless integration for those seeking to replace their transmission or move from automatic transmission to manual.

Specifically designed for Dodge vehicles, the NV5000 is a direct bolt-in replacement for the original NV4500 diesel or the V10 4x4 models. It's an ideal option for vehicle owners who want to enhance their driving experience with the precision and control of a manual transmission.

It is also engineered for 1st generation Cummins-powered trucks initially equipped with the G360 Getrag or automatic transmissions, making the NV5000 a top-tier choice for a wide range of vehicles.

The NV5000 transmission is meticulously constructed, from its robust front-bearing retainer to the durable cast iron extension housing, and is encased in cast iron. These improvements address and resolve the cracking issues encountered with the NV4500, significantly enhancing the NV5000's longevity and dependability.

Furthermore, the NV5000's gear train is integrated into the main case, effectively eliminating the 5th gear problems that were a persistent challenge in the NV4500. This improvement means that all gears, including the reverse gear, are synchronized, providing a smoother and more reliable transmission experience.

Additionally, the NV5000 is designed for compatibility with the NV4500 bell housing and all related clutch components, making it versatile and easy to integrate into existing systems.

Midwest’s Commitment to Excellence: Dyno Testing and Quality Assurance

Guaranteeing Peak Performance and Reliability

Midwest Transmissions doesn't just promise quality; we ensure it. We subject our entire range of heavy-duty manual transmissions to Dyno testing, a critical step in our quality assurance process that ensures each transmission upholds the highest standards of built-in quality before it leaves our facility.

Our clientele is diverse and includes:

● truck fleet operators

● car and pickup dealerships

● individual DIY enthusiasts.

That’s why we craft custom manual transmissions and are adept at upgrading older models with more robust and advanced units. Post-rebuild, every transmission is meticulously evaluated at our Dyno test station. This thorough testing guarantees the superior quality and reliability of the manual transmissions we deliver.

For those with specific needs, such as high horsepower or heavy hauling requirements, we offer an advanced solution with our cryo-treated shafts and gears. Cryogenics, an innovative form of heat treating, significantly enhances the strength and durability of these components, ensuring they meet our customers' high-performance demands.

Midwest Transmission - Your Partner In Auto Excellence

As the premier leader and supplier of new and rebuilt transfer cases and parts since 1996, Midwest Transmission Inc. stands by its commitment to delivering only the highest quality products.

Our relationship with you begins the moment you choose us for your automotive needs. With Midwest Transmission, you're not just making a purchase - you're gaining a partner dedicated to supporting you every step of the way.

Our promise extends beyond the initial sale. We understand the importance of long-term vehicle maintenance and are committed to ensuring that we meet all your future repair needs. That’s why we provide a comprehensive range of transmission components and spare parts readily available for future rebuilding requirements.

