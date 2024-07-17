1st Mission Support Command in Puerto Rico welcomes their new command sergeant major

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico –

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, Brig. Gen. Carlos E. Gorbea, commanding officer of the U.S. Army Reserve, 1st Mission Support Command in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, hosted the change of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Lorraine Smith. This marks the first time in over 100-year history that a female assumes the role of command sergeant major of the command.

Smith enlisted in the US Army Reserve in October 1997, completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Advanced Individual Training at the Quartermaster School, formerly known as Fort Lee, Virginia. She has held various leadership positions including Team Leader, Small Group Instructor, Drill Sergeant, Observer/Controller Trainer, First Sergeant, and Command Sergeant Major. Her dedication to the US Army Reserve led her to graduate from numerous military courses including the Drill Sergeant Course, Senior Leader Course, and Battalion and Brigade Command Sergeant Major Development Program.

Not only has Smith developed a strong leadership career in the military, but she has also excelled in civilian life. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Management from Northeastern University. Smith currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Regency Hospital Macon, a Select Medical facility.