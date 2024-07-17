Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,822 in the last 365 days.

1st Mission Support Command in Puerto Rico welcomes their new command sergeant major

NEWS | July 17, 2024

By Spc. Jofenell RuizFebus 1st Mission Support Command

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico  –  

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, Brig. Gen. Carlos E. Gorbea, commanding officer of the U.S. Army Reserve, 1st Mission Support Command in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, hosted the change of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Lorraine Smith. This marks the first time in over 100-year history that a female assumes the role of command sergeant major of the command.

Smith enlisted in the US Army Reserve in October 1997, completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Advanced Individual Training at the Quartermaster School, formerly known as Fort Lee, Virginia. She has held various leadership positions including Team Leader, Small Group Instructor, Drill Sergeant, Observer/Controller Trainer, First Sergeant, and Command Sergeant Major. Her dedication to the US Army Reserve led her to graduate from numerous military courses including the Drill Sergeant Course, Senior Leader Course, and Battalion and Brigade Command Sergeant Major Development Program.

Not only has Smith developed a strong leadership career in the military, but she has also excelled in civilian life. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Management from Northeastern University. Smith currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Regency Hospital Macon, a Select Medical facility.

You just read:

1st Mission Support Command in Puerto Rico welcomes their new command sergeant major

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more