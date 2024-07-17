H.R. 1753, a bill to ensure that certain members of the Armed Forces who served in female cultural support teams receive proper credit for such service

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 9 -8

Revenues 0 0 0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 9 -8

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 2 5

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

The bill would Increase disability payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) by making it easier for certain veterans to establish that their conditions were caused by service in combat

Provide additional health care for veterans whose disabilities were determined to be caused by service in combat

Extend the higher rates for fees that VA charges borrowers for home loan guarantees

Require reports to the Congress

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Increasing disability compensation payments to certain veterans with service in combat

Increasing health care usage by veterans with service in combat

Extending the higher rates for fees charged by VA for home loan guarantees