H.R. 1753, a bill to ensure that certain members of the Armed Forces who served in female cultural support teams receive proper credit for such service

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

9

-8

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

9

-8

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

2

5

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Increase disability payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) by making it easier for certain veterans to establish that their conditions were caused by service in combat
  • Provide additional health care for veterans whose disabilities were determined to be caused by service in combat
  • Extend the higher rates for fees that VA charges borrowers for home loan guarantees
  • Require reports to the Congress
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Increasing disability compensation payments to certain veterans with service in combat
  • Increasing health care usage by veterans with service in combat
  • Extending the higher rates for fees charged by VA for home loan guarantees
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Estimating the number of veterans that would apply for and receive additional benefits

