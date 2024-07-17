Exquisite 227-Acre Waterfront Estate on Private Lake in Magnolia, Texas to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Stunning 227±-acre Texas estate in High Meadows community Private, gated property with main house and guest house Resort-style pool and hot tub, plus sandy lakeside beach Acres of gardens and miles of walking paths

Listed by Carswell Real Estate, the 227-acre estate is a private oasis among lakeside trails, gardens, and islands within the High Meadows Ranch Community

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled against the shore of the private 25-acre Emerald Lake, 37307 Diamond Oaks Drive is set to hit the auction block next month via Concierge Auctions. Situated in the rapidly growing Magnolia suburb of Houston, Texas, the property is listed at US$19.8 million and will be offered with a US$7.49 million reserve in cooperation with Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate. Bidding is scheduled to open on 8 August and close on 22 August via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace.

Situated amidst 227-acres of resort-style grounds, including the 25-acre Emerald Lake, the custom-built gated estate represents one of the largest and most coveted lots in the High Meadows Ranch community. It is tucked away at the end of a private drive and enjoys unparalleled privacy and expansive views of the natural beauty surrounding the home. That scenery is tastefully enhanced by the addition of outdoor features including a nine-acre Japanese garden and a seven-acre botanical garden with over 5,000 azaleas. The lake is stocked with bass for anglers, while outdoor enthusiasts can stroll along miles of hiking trails and cross 21 separate bridges connecting the lake’s shore to 10 different islands.

Within the home itself, residents can enjoy refined finishes and Mediterranean-inspired design emphasizing wood construction across three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, resplendent kitchen and dining areas, and a wine room. High ceilings and two fireplaces give a sense of expansiveness and elegance to the indoor settings in both the main house and accompanying guest house—perfect for hosting friends and family. Nearby, a private helipad makes it easy to arrive and depart in speed and style, while a covered boathouse is perfect for storing whichever vessels are preferred for exploring Emerald Lake.

“This is that rare property that brings with it a slice of natural paradise to enjoy far beyond the four walls of the home itself,” said Carswell. “Lakeside living is already so sought after for the lifestyle it enables, but in this case, owners have a chance to own Emerald Lake and its beautifully sculpted grounds, an oasis of nature and serenity in a busy world. This is not an opportunity to be missed.”

Magnolia is a rapidly growing suburb of Houston, Texas, one of the country’s most dynamic and electrifying cities. Despite that, the burgeoning city has maintained its small town atmosphere and friendly reputation. With convenient access to the main highway systems and proximity to Houston, residents can easily access performing and cultural arts and professional sports teams. Magnolia offers abundant leisure and recreational activities for golfers, equestrians, and nature lovers. Explore the half mile Magnolia Stroll that connects citizens with the community. Take a leisurely walk to visit restaurants, galleries, and retail spots and enjoy live music and other events. Magnolia is a safe place to live and raise a family in a growing city that maintains its warm, friendly values.

37307 Diamond Oaks Drive is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

