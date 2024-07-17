Woodlands Medical Specialists Expands their locations with another State-of-the-Art Facility in Pensacola
This cutting-edge facility has officially opened its doors to the public, offering personalized care to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the community.PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodlands Medical Specialists is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location on 9 Mile Road in Pensacola.
This cutting-edge facility has officially opened its doors to the public and offers a personalized comprehensive range of services to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the community.
The new location will provide Primary Care, Hematology-Oncology, Diagnostic Services, and Laboratory Services, ensuring patients have access to the highest quality care in one convenient location.
Designed with the patient experience in mind, the purpose design facility features a centralized check-in area to streamline the arrival process and improve patients’ wait time.
"We are excited to expand our locations and services, and bring Woodlands’ brand of healthcare further into the Pensacola community," said Dr. Owera, Physician and President of Woodlands Board of Directors. "Our goal is to provide exceptional care in a comfortable and efficient environment, and this new location allows us to do just that."
Highlights of the New Facility:
- Comprehensive Care: Offering a wide range of services including Primary Care, Hematology-Oncology, Diagnostic Services, and Laboratory Services.
- State-of-the-Art Technology: Equipped with the latest medical technology to ensure high-quality care and accurate diagnostics.
- Enhanced Patient Experience: Centralized check-in area to improve efficiency and reduce wait times.
- Convenient Location: Easily accessible on 9 Mile Road with ample parking, providing convenience for visiting patients.
Woodlands Medical Specialists is committed to delivering personalized, comprehensive care to all patients. With the opening of this new facility, they continue to uphold their dedication to improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve.
For more information about the new location or to schedule an appointment, please visit woodlandsmed.com/9mile or call 850 696 4000.
About Woodlands Medical Specialists:
Woodlands Medical Specialists is a multi-specialty healthcare provider offering a wide range of services including Urology, Hematology-Oncology, Primary Care, Women’s Health Services, Diagnostic Imaging, and Laboratory Services. With a team of experienced and compassionate healthcare professionals, Woodlands Medical Specialists is dedicated to providing its patients with the highest quality of care.
