Mr. Spencer Cooke and Ms. Terri Stephens were selected to attend ABOTA Foundation Civics Summit in Washington, D.C.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Spencer Cooke and Ms. Terri Stephens are dedicated Tennessee educators who have been selected to attend the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) Foundation Civics Summit in Washington, D.C. This two-day summit, taking place on July 18-19, 2024, at the National Archives Museum, will gather educators from across the nation to explore the vital role of civics education in today's classrooms.
Mr. Spencer Cooke is from Cheatham County Central High School in Ashland City, Tennessee, and Ms. Terri Stephens is from Shelby County Schools District in Memphis, Tennessee.
With a theme of “Cultivating Democracy and Civic Duty in the Classroom,” the ABOTA Foundation Civics Summit offers a unique opportunity for teachers to engage with constitutional scholars, lawyers, and judges, gaining valuable insights into the importance of civics education, current events, innovative teaching methods, and developing civic knowledge and skills. Attendees will participate in lectures, discussions, and networking sessions to empower them to impart civic knowledge to their students effectively.
“As an advocate for quality education, both Mr. Cooke and Ms. Stephens are committed to enhancing their teaching skills and enriching the learning experience for their students,” said Frederick W. James, President of the ABOTA Foundation.
“Representing Tennessee, both Mr. Cooke and Ms. Stephens will bring back invaluable knowledge and resources to integrate into the Nashville and Memphis class curriculum, fostering informed and engaged citizens of tomorrow.”
"We are proud to have both Mr. Cooke and Ms. Stephens represent our communities at the ABOTA Foundation Civics Summit," said ABOTA Tennessee Chapter President, James Bryan Moseley. “Their dedication to advancing civics education exemplifies our commitment to providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for active citizenship."
The ABOTA Foundation Civics Summit underscores the importance of equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to participate meaningfully in civic life. Through initiatives like this summit, educators like Mr. Cooke and Ms. Stephens will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our democracy.
Delivering high-quality civic learning across American schools is one of the key goals of the Civics Summit. In the words of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, “Civic education, like all education, is a continuing enterprise and conversation. Each generation has an obligation to pass on to the next, not only a fully functioning government responsive to the needs of the people, but the tools to understand and improve it.”
Speakers include Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale Law School; James Barton, Pennsylvania State Representative; Jeff Foster; Honorable Robert R. Rigsby, Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia; Honorable Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, Chief Judge of the District Court of Appeals; Honorable Marjorie O. Rendell, Senior Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit; and Patrice Sulton, Executive Director, DC Justice Lab.
