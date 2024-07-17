Blue Leash Dog Training Offers Free Behavior Assessments for Newly Adopted Dogs from Animal Shelters

Amit Gorlicki Training A Class Of Dogs

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a recent spike in dogs ending up at animal shelters, Blue Leash Dog Training, led by owner and head trainer Amit Gorlicki, is stepping up to support new pet owners by offering free behavior assessments for dogs adopted from animal shelters.

Adopting a dog from a shelter can be a rewarding experience, but it often comes with challenges, especially when dealing with dogs that have experienced the stress of being lost and found. Blue Leash Dog Training is dedicated to helping new pet owners and their furry friends transition smoothly into their new lives together. Here are five essential tips from Blue Leash to help manage your adopted dog’s behavior and anxiety:

Drain Their Energy in Advance

If you suspect your dog will be anxious about the new environment, tire them out ahead of time. A long walk and some mental training exercises can help expend their energy, making them less likely to be fueled by anxiety.

Don’t React to New Stimuli Yourself

Your dog looks to you for cues. If you remain calm and act as though new stimuli are no big deal, your dog is more likely to mirror your behavior and stay calm as well.

Don’t Give Affection When Your Dog is Anxious

While comforting a human during anxiety is helpful, this can reinforce anxiety in dogs. Avoid giving affection during anxious moments, as this can signal to your dog that there is something to be afraid of.

Reward Calm Behavior

Reward your dog when they display calm behavior in their new environment. This can include laying down, chewing a toy, or any sign of relaxation. Physical affection, verbal praise, or even a treat can reinforce their calm state.

Ensure Your Dog Has ID at All Times

In the unfortunate event that your dog does get loose, having up-to-date ID tags and a microchip with current contact information is crucial for a quick reunion.

Blue Leash Dog Training’s free behavior assessments aim to help newly adopted dogs adjust to their new homes. Our experienced trainers will evaluate your dog's behavior and provide personalized strategies to manage anxiety and prevent future incidents.

“Adopting a dog is a wonderful act of kindness, and we want to support new pet owners by providing the resources and guidance needed to build a happy and harmonious relationship with their new furry friend,” said Amit Gorlicki, owner and head trainer of Blue Leash Dog Training.

For more information or to schedule a free behavior assessment, please visit www.blueleash.com or contact us at (858) 245-9580.

About Blue Leash Dog Training:

Blue Leash Dog Training is San Diego's premier dog training service, dedicated to helping dogs and their owners build strong, trusting relationships through positive reinforcement techniques. Our certified trainers specialize in behavior modification, obedience training, and anxiety management.