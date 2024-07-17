Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu: Tourism Dept Budget Vote 2024/25

Chairperson of the House,

Honourable Minister, Ms Patricia De Lille,

Chairperson of the Portfolio, Ms. LA Mnganga-Gcabashe

Honourable Members of Parliament,

The DG and his Team,

The Chairperson and CEO of SA Tourism,

Ladies and gentlemen,

As we are in the midst of celebrating Madiba’s Month of July, I would like to convey my appreciation to His Excellency the President, for giving me another opportunity to be of service to this great beautiful country of us.

I also give my gratitude to Minister De Lille, who has shown great warmth, embrace and support, in welcoming me to the Department of Tourism.

Chairpersons of both the Portfolio and Select Committees and respective Members, I am really looking forward to working with you all.

True to Minister’s leadership, together, we have already made our meet and greet to the most important people, the work-force of our Department of Tourism. Without dedicated officials, our work is futile, and service delivery in Tourism will be in peril.

Chairperson,

As we enter a new 7th administration, we all embrace our mandate on Tourism with renewed vigour determination and commitment as we give expression to the National Development Plan and our mandate of leading sustainable tourism development for inclusive economic growth in South Africa.

Tourism captures the rich tapestry of our people, places and passion and gives expression to the narrative of the South African story.

It is a celebration of South Africa and continues to be recognised for its immense potential and significant contribution to the economy.

We are determined to deliver growth in the tourism sector that is characterised by increase in tourist arrivals, improved length of stay as well as geographic spread that sees tourism benefits shared across the breadth of our country.

This growth must improve the sector’s contribution to economic and create jobs.

We are determined to see even more inclusive participation in the tourism economy.

Chairperson,

Our visitors must be assured excellent experience when they hit our shores. We must assure them of world class experiences that are uniquely South African.

The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) will promote excellence in the provision of tourism services, facilities, and products through implementation of a revitalised tourism grading system.

The collaboration between the Department and the SA Tourism intended to expand access to the grading system will be implemented.

We will also ensure that the grading system remains world class and appropriate for our own environment in South Africa, the Grading Criteria Review will be reviewed during the 2024/25 financial year.

Chairperson,

In the recognition of the importance of business to the growth of tourism, we focus on supporting growth in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) sub-sector.

As a country, our reputation as destination for business tourism is undisputed. The quality of business events held in South Africa is world-renowned.

Through the South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB), we will take advantage of Africa’s huge growth opportunity in this sub-sector.

The SANCB will focus on capitalising on previous successes to accelerate growth through the consolidation of multiple national efforts when bidding for international meetings.

It also serves to further consolidate and coordinate efforts on a national scale, increasing our capacity to bid for even more business-tourism related events.

Chairperson,

Twenty-two African countries participated in the show and twenty-five SMMEs participated in the Development Zone, funded and managed by the Department of Tourism.

The South African National Conventions Bureau is also mandated to create market access platforms for South African leisure tourism and business events products at international trade exhibitions.

The Department of Tourism’s Tourism Incentive Programme (TIP) utilizes these strategic platforms created by SA Tourism for market access opportunities for SMMEs that qualify for support through the programme.

Chairperson,

The Department’s infrastructure programme aims to refurbish tourism assets, increase visitor experience, support tourism attractions' sustainability, and provide employment opportunities.

For the 2024/25 financial year, the target according to the Department’s Annual Performance Plan is to monitor the implementation of 22 Community Based Tourism Projects, 11 in Limpopo; 2 in the Free State, 2 in North West, 2 in Northern Cape, 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 2 in Eastern Cape, and 2 in Mpumalanga.

Members,

Tourism remains the world's fastest growing employment sector. But tourism is so much more than generating revenue. To drive growth and recovery, we need to boost the talent pool and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

As an economic lever, it also provides opportunities for meaningful participation in the economy

The Department implements skills programmes in line with the National Tourism Sector Strategy (NTSS) and the Tourism Sector Human Resource Development (TSHRD) strategy, to strategically support the tourism sector’s developmental objectives.

The recruitment and selection of participants consider the geographical spread of all municipalities, with a particular focus on villages, towns, and small dorpies (VTSD).

The training includes skills programmes accredited by the Cultural, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, Sports Sector Education Training Authority (CATHSSETA) and Food and Beverage Sector Education and Tourism Authority (SETA).

Chairperson,

Domestic Tourism is the backbone of the industry. It fosters social cohesion, cultivates nation building and inculcates a culture of travel among South Africans.

Domestic tourism has flourished impressively. The number of domestic holiday trips surged from 3.1 million in FY20/21 to 12.6 million by FY23/24, surpassing the five-year target of 10.8 million.

This substantial growth underscores the increasing importance of domestic tourism in the overall sector and its pivotal role in driving inclusive economic growth.

These achievements highlight the sector's resilience and potential, emphasizing the need for continued efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure, experiences, and marketing to sustain and build upon this positive momentum.

In Conclusion, Chairperson,

We would like to emphasize that, Tourism is a priceless resource. It celebrates the people and places of South Africa and serves as a unifier on the African continent.

Let us continue to promote the narrative of the successful South African story.

I thank you all.

