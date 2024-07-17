Arihanta Institute Champions Engaged Jain Studies at Jain Center of Southern California Fundraising Event
Over 250 Attendees Show Strong Support, Highlighted by Community Leader and Philanthropist Dr. Jasvant Modi.BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 2, Arihanta Institute hosted a significant celebration and fundraising event at the Jain Center of Southern California in Buena Park, CA. Attended by over 250 community members, the event spotlighted Arihanta Institute’s commitment to advancing the academic field of “Engaged Jain Studies” and expanding their world-class online educational programs that bridge ancient Jain wisdom with contemporary living through accessible, self-paced online courses, free events, and a first-of-its-kind, remotely available Master of Arts program in Engaged Jain Studies.
A notable highlight was the generous $25,000 donation from Dr. Jasvant Modi, a prominent community leader and philanthropist. His contribution, along with his efforts to raise an additional $75,000, played a crucial role in reaching the $250,000 total funds raised that evening. Dr. Modi, whose cumulative donations to Arihanta Institute now totals approximately $300,000 since 2023, said: “I am committed to Jain education and spreading Mahavir’s teachings of non-violence and compassion at a global level, and fully support the institute’s mission and programs and for Arihanta Institute to continue to flourish and achieve its mission of spreading Jain values and knowledge worldwide.”
Dr. Parveen Jain, Founder and CEO of Arihanta Institute, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the organization’s goals: “Our vision is simple, we see Arihanta Institute as a part of the global solution towards humanitarian empowerment to create a kinder, gentler, more equitable world,” Jain explains.
“Through the democratization of Engaged Jain Studies, we aspire to support people in reconnecting with their innate nature and learning how to apply the teachings of Jainism, such as ahimsa (non-violence), karuṇā (compassion), and anekāntavāda (non-one-sidedness) to their home, social, public, and professional lives, fostering personal and societal well-being through daily life changes.”
The event featured exceptional performances, including a musical and dance ensemble led by Anjal Jain, whose solo performance portrayed the Soul’s Journey from Nigod to Moksha (Salvation). The event was organized by Dr. Jayesh Shah, Dr. Jasvant Modi, Dr. Nitin Shah, Dr. Narendra Parson, and Sameer Shah, along with numerous volunteers, who were all instrumental in the event’s success.
About Arihanta Institute:
Founded in April 2021, Arihanta Institute is an IRC(c)(3) nonprofit California corporation with a Board comprising Dr. Parveen Jain (Chair), Prem Jain, Pramod Patel, Mohini Jain, Kamlesh, Mehta and Bijal Vakil. It is a leading online educational institution specializing in Jain philosophy, history, and culture, and offers certificate and graduate-level courses taught by top global scholars in Jain Studies and related fields.
With over 40 courses on topics such as Jain philosophy, climate change, animal advocacy, self-care, professional ethics, and social justice, Arihanta Institute bridges ancient wisdom with modern life. The institute provides accessible, all-online, self-paced learning, free events, and a pioneering remote Master of Arts program in Engaged Jain Studies in partnership with Claremont School of Theology.
To learn more about the Arihanta Institute, please visit https://www.arihantainstitute.org
For more news and information on Dr. Jasvant Modi, you can visit his website at https://drjasvantmodi.net/.
