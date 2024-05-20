Dr. Jasvant Modi Pledges Over $250,000 to SOAS University of London for Innovative Jain Studies Project
Advancing Jain Philosophical Studies: Dr. Modi's Scholarship to Foster Academic Research and Global UnderstandingLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jasvant Modi, a prominent philanthropist and advocate for Jain culture, has announced a substantial commitment of over $250,000 to support the JAINA Prosopography Project at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. This visionary project aims to explore and document the historical contributions of Jain scholars and figures.
In a significant move to kickstart this academic venture, Dr. Modi contributed $50,000 in March 2024. His total pledge, to be distributed over the next five years, marks a pivotal development in the advancement of Jain studies globally."It is essential for us to recognize and preserve our rich heritage,” stated Dr. Modi. “I am proud to support SOAS in this important endeavor, which will surely enlighten many and help keep the profound teachings of Jainism alive."
The JAINA Prosopography Project, set to launch in autumn 2024, will create a detailed biographical database that highlights the lives and works of Jain individuals. This initiative not only promises to be a valuable academic resource but also aims to foster a deeper understanding of Jain philosophy and history within and beyond the Jain community.
By supporting rigorous scholarly research into Jain principles, this project not only highlights the relevance of Jain teachings in today’s world but also aims to elevate the profile of Jainism as a major philosophical and ethical system. This endeavor will facilitate deeper academic and cultural appreciation of Jain values, encouraging a broader dialogue on their applicability to contemporary issues such as peace, sustainability, and ethical governance.
B.J. Medical School alum, Dr. Jasvant Modi, is a distinguished gastroenterologist, born in 1951 and hailing from Godhra, India. He underwent his residency in Chicago, Illinois, and since immigrating to the United States in 1975, has been devoted to his profession. Dr. Modi and his wife, Meera, are dedicated followers of Jainism and seek to promote their faith through education and healthcare services in the U.S. Reverence for all life is a key facet of the Jainism faith, which the couple has embodied through the acquirement of four hospitals. The hospitals are dedicated to compassionate and extensive care for all patients.
To learn more about the SOAS at the University of London, please visit their website at https://www.soas.ac.uk/.
For more news and information on Dr. Jasvant Modi, visit his website at https://drjasvantmodi.net/.
