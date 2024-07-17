Yoga Den Southside Grand Opening
Yoga Den announces the grand re-opening of its Southside Studio location on August 3rd, 2024.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Den, a beloved institution for health and wellness, announces the grand re-opening of its Southside Studio location on August 3rd, 2024. Since 2002, Yoga Den has been a sanctuary for wellness enthusiasts and yoga practitioners, offering diverse classes for mind, body, and spirit.
Located at 4195 Southside Boulevard, Suite 102, the Yoga Den Southside promises a serene and welcoming space, whether you are a seasoned yogi or new to yoga. The studio now features a newly curated retail area, offering a selection of premium yoga apparel, accessories, and wellness products and a refreshed ambiance with new furnishings and décor designed to create a serene and welcoming atmosphere.
With seven class styles available, finding a yoga practice that fits your needs is easy. Whether you are curious about yoga or seeking new styles, the Southside team will be there to guide you. Classes include – Prenatal Yoga, Mind Body, Sun Power, Sun Power Flow, Yin/Restorative, Hot Flow Yin, and Yoga Faith.
“Our philosophy revolves around empowering individuals to grow stronger and live longer. This encapsulates the essence of Yoga Den” explained Grayson Glover, the new Southside studio owner. “Anything that enhances both physical and mental well-being within the Jacksonville community is invaluable, and that’s why I’m honored to be a part of the Yoga Den Family.
The grand re-opening on August 3rd will begin with a ribbon-cutting at 8:30 am, followed by complimentary classes at 9 am (Sun Power), 10:30 am (Mind Body) 12 pm (Sun Power) and 1:30 pm (Mind Body). Guests can also enjoy light refreshments.
