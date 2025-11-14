Ownership Change and Rebranding: Glen Motor Inn Transitions to The Hotel Laurel at Seneca

Hotel Laurel Logo

Historic Glen Motor Inn Reopens as The Hotel Laurel at Seneca Following Major Transformation

WATKINS GLEN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The former Glen Motor Inn, located at 3380 State Route 14, Watkins Glen, New York 14891, officially changed ownership in June of 2022 and has been rebranded as The Hotel Laurel at Seneca. The property was purchased by a new ownership group, Laurel Hospitality Group LLC, who have since completed an extensive renovation and modernization of the hotel.The Glen Motor Inn was originally owned and operated by the Franzese family since 1937, when Joseph and Helen Franzese first opened Lake Breeze Cabins, which later became Glen Motor Inn. Under the new ownership, the hotel has undergone a comprehensive transformation and now operates as The Hotel Laurel at Seneca, honoring its rich local heritage while elevating the guest experience.“The Glen Motor Inn holds an important place in Finger Lakes history,” said a spokesperson for Laurel Hospitality Group. “We’re proud to continue that tradition with The Hotel Laurel at Seneca—combining the warmth of its legacy with modern comfort and design.”The property reopened in April 2023 as The Hotel Laurel at Seneca, featuring fully renovated guest rooms, updated amenities, and an on-site restaurant, The Grill @ The Hotel Laurel at Seneca.For reservations and more information, visit www.thehotellaurel.com or contact info@thehotellaurel.com / (607) 535-2706About The Hotel Laurel at SenecaThe Hotel Laurel at Seneca is a mid-century modern boutique hotel overlooking Seneca Lake in Watkins Glen, New York. The hotel offers 34 newly renovated guest rooms and three suites, all with lake views, along with a full-service restaurant and speakeasy. The property is minutes from downtown Watkins Glen and near local attractions such as Watkins Glen State Park and the Seneca Lake Wine Trail.

