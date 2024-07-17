Submit Release
MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini distributes e-Panic Buttons to elderly in Kagiso, 18 Jul

In celebrating Mandela Day, the newly appointed MEC for the Gauteng Department of e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, will distribute physical e-Panic Buttons to the elderly in Kagiso. This event will occur on Mandela Day, July 18, 2024, at the Kgoro Organisation Old Age Home in Kagiso.
The panic buttons are part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s efforts to fight crime in Gauteng using technology. More than 500,000 panic buttons will be distributed over the next three months. 
The Panic Button initiative includes both a physical device and an electronic version available for download on Android and iOS platforms called Gauteng e-Panic Button. This innovative technology provides citizens with a rapid and effective means of seeking emergency assistance, significantly enhancing public safety throughout Gauteng.

The media is invited to attend the event as follows:

Date: 18 July 2024 
Time: 09h00 
Venue: Kgoro Organisation, Old Age Home – Kagiso 

For more information contact:  

Sithembiso Ndlovu 
Cell: 072 183 8922
E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za   

For media releases, speeches and news visit the Gauteng Provincial Government's portal at www.gauteng.gov.za.
Follow us on Twitter: @GautengeGov Facebook: @GautengeGov

Regards,

Gundo Maalakano
ASD: Media Relations
Gauteng Department of e-Government
Tel: 011 689 8063
Cell: 073 967 0272
Email: Gundo.maalakano@gauteng.gov.za

