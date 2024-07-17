Water and Sanitation hosts two-day Raw Water Tariff Consultation

The Vaal Orange Catchment Management Agency (VOCMA) is hosting a two-day Raw Water Tariff Consultation with water users in the province supported by the Department of Water and Sanitation. The first consultation was held in Upington on monday 15 July 2024. The second consultations is currently underway, 17 July 2024 in Kimberley at the Kalahari Lodge.

In her opening remarks, the Provincial Head of the Department of Water and Sanitation in the Northern Cape Ms. Iketletso Lekalake says “it is critical for the DWS to consult and engage with water users in determining raw water tariffs in order to solicit their inputs and comments.

This year's consultations are a follow-up on the comments and inputs received last year. The tariff proposals will then be discussed at National. The inputs and comments are expected to be handed to the Minister by 28 August 2024 and concluded for implementation by 30 October 2024.

The Department of Water and Sanitation through the Infrastructure Management Branch has the responsibility to operate and maintain bulk Government Water Schemes in a sustainable manner to ensure effective and efficient supply of Bulk Raw Water for economic growth, social development and poverty eradication.

The Draft National Water Resource Strategy III (NWRS-3) has been approved by Cabinet for public consultation and a notice was issued through the Government Gazette, Notice No: 4713 on 29 July 2022. The NWRS-3 was open for public comments over a period of 90 days from the date of publication of the notice.



As part of efforts to obtain inputs, the Department of Water and Sanitation engages water users in all the 9 provinces.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is guided by the National Water Act 36 of 1998 which states that the Minster of Water and Sanitation is required to establish a pricing for raw water charges.”

Supplying water to all people at an acceptable level of assurance and quality, costs money, both in terms of capital investment into infrastructure and the operation and maintenance associated with water treatment, bulk water distribution and reticulation in human settlements”.

