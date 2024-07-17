North West Legislature Committee hosts oversight meeting,18 Jul

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs chaired by Hon. Kgalalelo Makgokgowa will hold an oversight meeting with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Department of Human Settlements and North West Housing Corporation over their 2024/25 Annual Performance Plans and Budgets.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 18 July 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Legislature Committee Room 2

The meeting will be live streamed on the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact:

Ms. Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628