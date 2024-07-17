St Lucia Based New York Times Photographer Making Saint Lucia The Santorini of The Caribbean
Award Winning Saint Lucia Photographer Kirk Elliott Launches the St Lucia Flying Dress Summer Spectacular Photography Extravaganza
My flying dress experience in St Lucia was epic. It was everything I expected & more! Kirk started this project with a zoom call weeks before to get my vision & to assess my vibe. The rest was magic”CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned St Lucia Photographer Kirk Elliott, is on a mission to make St Lucia as well known as Santorini when it comes to creating stunning Flying Dress photography for adventurous visitors to the island. This bold idea grew out of a recent flying dress photo shoot Elliott did with a client. The client was blown away by his passion for excellence and his attention to detail. "My flying dress experience in St Lucia was epic. It was everything I expected & more!" Nykichia S from New York posted on TripAdvisor.
— Nykichia S
After the shoot it was Nykichia's friend, Brian who said: "Kirk, Kichia kept talking about your style and energy before we even left for this holiday. Now, having watched you work with her you really should be doing more of these flying dress shoots. You are a true ambassador for your island as not only did you create a really special experience for Kichia, you also took us places and showed us the real Saint Lucia we would otherwise never have seen."
In reviewing Nykichia's pictures the magnitude of what was created struck home, and in reflecting on Brian's recommendation, Elliott agreed that there was definitely a special magic there that was worth sharing with the world. So was born the idea of making Saint Lucia the Santorini of the Caribbean using this St Lucia Summertime Flying Dress Photography Extravaganza as the catalyst that jumpstarts the Santorini of the Caribbean analogy. Though quite a mouthful, this caption captures the essence of what was created on this initial Flying Dress photo shoot and it also projects to the world where Elliott seeks to take Saint Lucia Flying Dress Photography.
MORE THAN JUST ANOTHER PHOTO SHOOT
This Saint Lucia Flying Dress Experience is so much more than just another photo shoot on a beach. It is instead an immersion in a fantasy world from which participants will emerge invigorated and rejuvenated, floating on a cloud of euphoria born of their flying dress experience. Best of all, the stunning pictures created will be a poignant reminder of their special time in St. Lucia.
LOW PERCEIVED VALUE OF FLYING DRESS PHOTOGRAPHY
The flying dress photo shoot was popularised in Santorini, Greece back in the early 2010's. While it has been adopted in many other places, including the Caribbean, it has not really taken off in a meaningful way. Elliott, an award winning photographer with over 30 years of commercial photography experience attributes this to what he has observed as a low perceived value to flying dress photography.
In discussions with some prospective clients Elliott has found an expectation that a flying dress photo shoot will cost around U$500.00.
However, from a practical standpoint this amount is actually below cost, at least in Saint Lucia. To be effective a successful flying dress photo shoot requires at least one assistant, but ideally two. Then there is the art of "flying" the dress. Calculated and informed considerations must be made for wind speed and direction; and contrary to popular belief the best wind is actually no wind at all! Then there is the posing of the "client" and the timing of shots to ensure perfect capture of the dress in motion. Kicking things up a notch there is the photographic creativity that allows a seasoned photographer to capture images in which the lady is tack sharp while her flying dress is captured fluttering in the wind. Achieving this requires more than snapshots as precise exposure parameters must be dialled into the camera to achieve the fluttering dress effect.
Additionally, in a flying dress photo session it is amazing how much transpires literally in an instant. For this reason Elliott will often shoot at up to 30 images per second to ensure that he captures every possible movement of the dress flying through the air as one never knows which will be the perfect shot.
However, professional cameras capable of achieving these mind-boggling results don't come cheap. Additionally, the photographic expertise required to create flying dress masterpieces is beyond the capabilities of the average person with a camera, and even beyond many who offer flying dress photo sessions.
These are just some of the challenges inherent to the creation of stunning flying dress photography and it is these challenges that have Kirk so stoked and excited about his self appointed mission of making Saint Lucia the Santorini of the Caribbean.
WHAT SETS KIRK's FLYING DRESS PHOTOGRAPHY APART
For Elliott photography is more than just an undertaking and is instead his passion. "Everything around me is a story waiting to be told and my camera is the tool with which I tell." Elliott commented when asked what fuels his passion for photography. He begins every flying dress engagement with a Zoom consultation in which he engages with prospective clients. Together they take a deep dive into the reason for the shoot, obstacles and challenges, desired outcomes, and so much more. This sets the stage for the creation of amazing photography, as coming out of these consultations Elliott becomes a trusted friend rather than just some random photographer showing up on the day of the shoot. This connection is largely responsible for Elliott capturing images that absolutely wow clients and even have them deciding on returning to St. Lucia in the future.
DISCOVER MORE
Elliott can be reached through multiple sources with the primary one being through his Instagram page @StLuciaByKirk where daily he posts Saint Lucia Travel content to help visitors connect with with Authentic St Lucia well before they arrive on island.
