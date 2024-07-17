Iowa Department of Education announces more than $320,000 in emergency assistance grants to disaster-impacted school districts to serve students experiencing homelessness

The Iowa Department of Education today announced over $320,000 in emergency grant funds available to support Iowa school districts serving students experiencing homelessness as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the recent weather-related disasters.

“The Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness program will help remove barriers faced by students who are displaced or experiencing homelessness, including short-term housing, transportation to school, and basic needs like food, clothing, and wellness items,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “The Department will continue to support local education leaders in disaster-impacted communities as they reinforce student success and safely welcome students, families, and teachers back to school.”

Districts eligible for the Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness program must be located in a county that was included in a disaster emergency proclamation issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds between April 26, 2024, and June 28, 2024. In addition, 25 percent or more of the school community must be impacted by the weather-related disaster outlined in one of the proclamations, and 10 percent or more of the school community must be displaced or facing homelessness due to the weather-related disaster.

Eligible districts can apply for up to $80,000 in funding to provide wrap-around services and supports for students who are facing homelessness as a result of the natural disaster so they can attend school and fully participate in school activities. Allowable use of funds may include, but are not limited to:

Short-term emergency housing, including motel/hotel stays.

School supplies, including school uniform fees, book/registration fees, activity registration fees and any supplies designated for school or extracurricular activities.

Groceries and wellness items, including clean clothing, personal hygiene items and household cleaning supplies.

Transportation assistance, including gas cards for the purchase of fuel.

The adaptation of space and purchase of supplies for any non-school facilities, including shelving for the creation of a food pantry/clothing closet, refrigeration units for a food pantry, washer and dryer units and cots for emergency shelters.

Costs for medical, dental, mental and other health services.

Costs associated with tracking, obtaining and transferring records necessary to enroll in school, including birth certificates, immunization or other required health records, academic records, guardianship records and evaluations for special programs or services.

Resources and activities to support the involvement of parents and guardians in the education of their children.

Costs associated with the coordination of schools and agencies in providing services to students facing homelessness.

Applications for the Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness program will be accepted in IowaGrants.gov beginning July 17. The applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

Funds for the Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness program are provided through the Iowa Department of Education’s portion of state set-aside funds through the American Rescue Plan - Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) to support the specific needs of children and youth facing homelessness in attending school and fully participating in school activities.

More information can be found on the Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness webpage. Iowans can also visit the state’s disaster recovery website at https://www.iowa.gov/iowa-disaster-recovery for information on other state and federal disaster assistance, volunteering or donating to disaster-impacted communities in Iowa.