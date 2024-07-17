Sokam Holding Sarl Ceo Elphine Kakudji Attends Republican National Convention as Honored Guest
Elphine Kakudji, CEO of Sokam Holding Sarl, a vanguard in the oil, gas, and mining industry in the DRC, is attending this year’s Republican National ConventionWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Von Batten-Montague-York, the government affairs firm representing the interests of the Democratic Republic of Congo's Sokam Holding Sarl in the United States, is pleased to announce the distinguished presence of CEO Ms. Elphine Kakudji as an honored guest at this year's Republican National Convention. During her attendance, Ms. Kakudji had the privilege of engaging in depth with senior Republican leadership.
As an honored guest, Ms. Kakudji has participated in high-level discussions with top Republican leaders, showcasing her dedication and commitment to enhancing the oil, gas, and mining sectors of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Her attendance at the convention echoes the growing importance of Africa in global politics and particularly underscores the potential for increased partnership between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States.
It is with heartfelt gratitude that Ms. Kakudji acknowledged President Donald Trump's well-being following the harrowing news of an attempted assassination. Joining in solidarity with the people of America and the international community, she expressed her sincerest relief that the President remains unharmed and continues to lead.
Amidst the host of political and business leaders, Mrs. Kakudji's presence is particularly noteworthy. During her interview with Voice of America, she expressed her gratitude for the warm reception she received and discussed Sokam Holding Sarl's aspirations to advance trade relations and foster robust business partnerships with American enterprises.
"I firmly believe in the rich potential of the Democratic Republic of Congo's resources and the value we can offer to the global market, especially in partnership with American stakeholders," Mrs. Kakudji added.
During her visit, Mrs. Kakudji has been advocating for stronger business and trade relationships between the United States and the Democratic Republic of Congo, emphasizing mutual benefits and the potential for sustainable growth and development.
“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to communicate our vision for a prosperous partnership with the U.S. on such a significant platform. As leaders in the energy sector of the DRC, we are committed to contributing to a global economy where innovation, efficiency, and collaboration are at the forefront,” Mrs. Kakudji added.
On behalf of Sokam Holding Sarl, Von Batten-Montague-York stands firmly with Mrs. Kakudji's endeavor to promote dialogue and cooperation. We consider her participation at the Republican National Convention and public discourse significant milestones in the ongoing journey of collaborative success.
About Sokam Holding Sarl: Sokam Holding Sarl is a leader in the oil, gas, and mining sector within the Democratic Republic of Congo, dedicated to advancing industry standards and contributing to the country’s economic growth. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Elphine Kakudji, Sokom Holding Sarl champions responsible environmental practices, community -development, and corporate stewardship, setting a benchmark for excellence in the region.
