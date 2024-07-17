Shapiro Administration Invests $200,000 to Train Workers with Disabilities for Manufacturing Jobs

The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career grant for Pennsylvanians with disabilities builds on Governor Shapiro’s commitment to investing in programs that provide skill-building opportunities to build a strong manufacturing workforce.

Governor Shapiro believes that every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced a new $200,000 investment by the Shapiro Administration in the Community Integrated Services (CIS) Manufacturing Accelerator Program that will provide Pennsylvanians with disabilities the skills they need to secure jobs with local manufacturers. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant will fund program locations at Drexel University and the Community College of Philadelphia. Upon completion, participants will receive assistance in applying to jobs with local manufacturers, and once hired, will receive support as needed.

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to developing a strong pipeline of manufacturing workers through technical career training to meet the industry’s growing need for workers while helping all Pennsylvanians chart their own course and secure a job with family-sustaining wages.

“The Shapiro Administration is proud to support the Community Integrated Services program as they expand our manufacturing workforce and create real opportunity for our residents with disabilities who are looking for good jobs,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “The Manufacturing Accelerator Program will benefit both the industry and the community by creating a more inclusive and productive workforce that can meet the current and future needs of the region.”

Based in Philadelphia, CIS is the is the largest Philadelphia-area job search and job support agency assisting people with disabilities in locating employment and succeeding in a job. Through partnerships with public agencies, businesses, schools, universities, and community organizations, CIS works to build a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable workforce and has helped thousands of people find employment while helping local employers meet their workforce needs.

Manufacturing Accelerator Program participants will be trained in Computerized Numerical Controls (CNC) utilizing the Uniquely Abled Model, an intensive manufacturing career prep program for people with disabilities, as well as in the soft skills necessary for success in manufacturing jobs. Most participants are also economically disadvantaged, and the program will help these jobseekers with disabilities to find sustaining, full-time jobs.

“This program will build a vital bridge for jobseekers with disabilities to full time jobs in manufacturing, an industry that people with disabilities haven’t traditionally had access to,” said Susan Schonfeld, Executive Director, Community Integrated Services. “That means great jobs in an expanding industry for a talented and ready-to-work population – we can’t wait to get started.”

Since it was established in 2017, the MTTC program has invested more the $25 million in manufacturing training programs across Pennsylvania. The MTTC grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and/or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and a chance to succeed in the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in classroom to career and apprenticeship programs to provide skill-building opportunities for Pennsylvanians and a strong workforce for businesses. Having robust job training programs across Pennsylvania will provide pathways for workers to earn family-sustaining wages and help build vibrant communities – all without accruing debt. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

