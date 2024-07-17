Ads4Wifi Highlights Platform Connecting Advertisers to Thousands of Wi-Fi Hotspots Globally
Ads4WiFi's new commercial unveils powerful DOOH advertising on guest Wi-Fi networks worldwide.ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ads4WiFi unveils its latest commercial aimed at advertisers and DOOH agencies, introducing groundbreaking opportunities in digital out-of-home advertising on guest Wi-Fi captive portals at premier venues worldwide.
Ads4WiFi enables advertisers to connect directly with a captive audience as they access public Wi-Fi networks, ensuring high engagement and visibility for brands. With a focus on mobile viewership, where 87% of guest Wi-Fi connections occur via smartphones, Ads4WiFi offers targeted placements that drive clicks and engagements in real-time.
"Our new commercial underscores Ads4WiFi's commitment to revolutionizing how brands connect with consumers in the digital age," said Todd Myers, CEO of GoZone WiFi . "By offering geo-targeted advertising and flexible creative formats, such as interactive banners, videos and app downloads, we empower advertisers to maximize their ROI and amplify brand visibility."
Advertisers can now access Ads4WiFi's comprehensive ad-space inventory, selecting opportunities based on venue/event types, geographic areas, and demographics. This strategic approach ensures that ads are displayed where they resonate most, reaching targeted audiences with pre-determined interests who actively engage with digital content.
Explore the potential of Ads4WiFi's innovative DOOH advertising solutions today! Download the free media kit to discover how advertisers and world renown brands are already finding success on Ads4WiFi. Sign up for free to browse available venues and start connecting with your target audience effectively.
About Ads4WiFi:
Ads4WiFi specializes in digital out-of-home advertising on guest Wi-Fi networks, delivering targeted ad placements that drive engagement and ROI. Learn more at ads4wifi.com.
Todd Myers
GoZone WiFi
+1 727-314-6910
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Introducing Ads4Wifi | Guest Wi-Fi Venue Advertising Platform