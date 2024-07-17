Net Zero Now and Zonal Partner to Drive Sustainable Change in Hospitality

This integration aims to streamline carbon accounting, reduce wastage, and enhance operational efficiency for restaurants, pubs, and bars.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Net Zero Now, a leader in carbon accounting solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Zonal, the leading technology partner for the hospitality industry. This integration aims to streamline carbon accounting, reduce wastage, and enhance operational efficiency for restaurants, pubs, and bars.

Empowering the Hospitality Industry in Climate Action

Net Zero Now has been at the forefront of helping hospitality businesses manage their carbon footprints, with over 3,000 sites currently using its platform to achieve sustainability goals. Developed in collaboration with Coca-Cola Euro Pacific Partners, the Net Zero Hospitality protocol, endorsed by The Sustainable Restaurant Association and Pernod-Ricard, uniquely provides comprehensive guidance for sustainability across the sector. The partnership with Zonal, which serves over 17,000 hospitality businesses, represents a transformative step in enhancing operational efficiency and environmental responsibility within the industry.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

• Boost Efficiency: Real-time stock management for accurate inventory tracking.

• Automate Procurement: Simplified ordering processes to reduce manual tasks.

• Reduce Wastage: Smart purchasing practices to minimise excess inventory.

• Ensure Financial Accuracy: Precise financial reporting and control.

• Enhance Sustainability: Seamless carbon accounting integration with Net Zero Now.

Transformative Impact

Zonal’s technology offers end-to-end, real-time visibility over stock management, automates procurement, and reduces wastage. Integrated with Net Zero Now, it enables precise carbon accounting, helping businesses minimise their environmental impact. This collaboration streamlines operations and empowers hospitality businesses to achieve their sustainability targets seamlessly.

“We are thrilled to partner with Zonal,” said Neil Ross Russell, Managing Director of Net Zero Now. “This integration not only streamlines carbon accounting but also empowers hospitality businesses to achieve their sustainability targets seamlessly.”

Tim Chapman, Zonal’s Chief Commercial Officer, added “We value working with partners like Net Zero Now who share our commitment to empowering businesses, allowing our customers to become more cost-effective and resilient in the face of a changing climate. Their solutions will be instrumental in helping our customers not only achieve their environmental goals, but to also make informed decisions that reduce waste, streamline operations, and ultimately create a more sustainable hospitality industry for the future.”

• Net Zero Now: Over 3,000 sites use the platform with CO2 under management, exceeding 1 million tonnes.

• Zonal: Serving over 17,000 hospitality businesses, providing innovative solutions to optimise operations.

Call to Action

For more information on how this integration can benefit your business, visit Net Zero Now website or Zonal website. Schedule a demo today and take the first step towards a more sustainable future.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:

Susan Arumemi

Email: susan@netzeronow.org

Website: netzeronow.org

Notes to Editor:

About Zonal

Zonal is a UK-based, family-owned, connected technology provider offering innovative solutions to 17,000+ businesses of all shapes and sizes across the hospitality sector. With more than 200 partners and third-party partner applications, Zonal helps customers to streamline operations, maximise profits and enhance the guest experience.