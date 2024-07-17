Lashawn 'Suga Ray' Marston to Premiere Documentaries 'American Hero' and 'Hungry for Justice'
The world premiere of "American Hero” and "Hungry for Justice", two documentaries about the life & work of Lashawn "Suga Ray" Marston, is set for July 31, 2024.
"Our mission is to bring communities together, and we're proud to amplify the powerful message of Lashawn, a true world healer, and with a mission to create a positive wake in the world.".”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world premiere of "Hungry For Justice”, and continued screenings of “American Hero," two documentaries about the life and work of community advocate and artist Lashawn "Suga Ray" Marston, is set for July 31, 2024, at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, located at 657 West 57th St, New York, NY. The event, aptly titled "A Night at the Movies," promises to be an evening of inspiration, passion, and community engagement.
Growing up in the Queensbridge Houses, the nation's largest public housing complex, Marston's life has been a journey of transformation. From facing the challenges of losing a parent, troubled youth, and incarceration, to emerging as a dedicated community leader and activist, Marston's story is one of redemption, resilience, and activism. This event marks a significant milestone in his career and his relentless fight for justice and equality.
"These documentaries, this event, is not just about my journey, but about the collective struggle and resilience of our community," said Marston.
“Hungry for Justice" chronicles Marston's recent two-week hunger strike outside the controversial building at 44-36 Vernon Boulevard. The strike, as part of Marston’s ongoing efforts with the Western Queens Community Land Trust, aimed to raise awareness for the organization's proposed use of the mostly empty building, and as a protest against displacement, mass incarceration, homelessness, political corruption, police terrorism, and extreme hunger. The documentary highlights Marston's commitment to transforming this underutilized space into the Queensboro People’s Space—a community hub for manufacturing, art-making, food and nutrition services, child care, and a plethora of other human services.
Event Highlights:
7 PM - 8 PM: VIP Pre-Party ($50) – Guests will enjoy exclusive access to photos, videos, and the red carpet.
8 PM - 9:15 PM: World Premiere Screening of “Hungry for Justice" and viewing of “American Hero”.
9:15 PM - 10 PM: Intimate Q&A Session with Marston, facilitated by author and founder, Chaka Adams.
Marston's transformation from a troubled resident of Queensbridge Houses to a community leader resonates deeply with themes of redemption, resilience, and activism. His personal journey is not just inspiring but serves as a beacon of hope for many in similar circumstances. The documentaries address critical issues such as food insecurity, violence, mass incarceration, homelessness, and political corruption, which are highly relevant in today’s socio-political climate. Marston's activism brings these pressing issues to the forefront, urging for collective action and change.
"As the CEO of LOOK Cinemas, our mission is to bring communities together, and we're proud to amplify the powerful message of Lashawn, a true world healer. From the moment we met, I knew we were fellow travelers on a mission to create a positive wake in the world." - Brian Schultz
"A Night at the Movies" emphasizes community solidarity and showcases the potential for local initiatives to drive significant change. Marston's vision for the Queensboro People’s Space reflects a broader movement towards community-driven economic growth and development solutions. Additionally, the VIP Pre-Party offers attendees the chance to interact intimately with Marston and other key figures, providing unique insights and exclusive content for media coverage.
About Lashawn "Suga Ray" Marston
Lashawn "Suga Ray" Marston is a dedicated community advocate, artist, and inspirational speaker. Born and raised in the Queensbridge Houses, Marston has firsthand experience of the challenges faced by underserved communities. His journey from incarceration to becoming a celebrated community leader is a testament to his resilience and determination. Marston's advocacy focuses on addressing social injustices and promoting community-driven solutions for economic growth and development.
Tickets for the event are available now:
VIP Pre Party: $50
General Admission: $25
Purchase tickets at: Event Tickets
For more information, visit Lashawn Marston's Website.
