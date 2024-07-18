Earthshot Carbon Development Platform Raises $5.5M Series A

Earthshot’s carbon development platform streamlines compliance and derisks project finance with automated feasibility and underwriting tools

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earthshot Labs announced it has completed a $5.5M Series A financing round to expand its platform for nature-based carbon project development and financing. Earthshot has helped develop more than 60 reforestation, conservation, agroforestry, and improved forest management projects around the world, and directed over $55M in financing. Their LandOS technology platform ecosystem analytics has lowered the speed and cost of project development while providing unprecedented diligence to institutional investors and corporate buyers. Their current projects with partners like Birdlife International and TreeAid cover over a million hectares and will sequester over 30 million tonnes of CO2.

The round was led by Acorn Pacific Ventures with participation by Earth Foundry, Future Ventures, Resilient Earth Capital, One Small Planet, Parameter Ventures, Sand Hill Angels, and Orca Capital.

“Earthshot has one of the most experienced and scientifically credentialed teams in the industry, and has a proven track record with many of the largest companies in the world. We analyzed over 200 climate tech companies before making this investment.” shared Derek Chau, partner at Acorn Pacific.

Judy Li at Earth Foundry is similarly excited about Earthshot’s potential. “We’ve seen dozens of software companies building digital MRV tools or carbon marketplaces, but Earthshot fundamentally unlocks this market unlike any other company we evaluated. It’s exciting to see a company with such deep ecological values and scientific integrity also reach this level of commercial traction so early.”

Earthshot’s fundraise comes at a strong inflection point for nature-based climate solutions. The White House and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen recently endorsed voluntary carbon markets and included Earthshot’s chief scientist Trevor Keenan on a task force to inform policy and expand funding, and the Symbiosis Coalition of Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Salesforce recently announced a 20 million credit purchase commitment for reforestation projects.

Earthshot's focus on bringing scientific rigor, workflow automation, and high quality standards to carbon markets has placed it as a leading alternative to conventional developers. There has been widespread market criticism the last year for unfair financial compensation for communities, over-crediting from unscientific baseline calculations, poor project biodiversity, and rushed community engagement and FPIC processes, all of which Earthshot addresses.

