MODEx Studio Opens Doors to Cutting-Edge Virtual Production and Immersive Experiences

Atlanta's Premier Virtual Production Studio Empowers Creatives, Brands & Agencies.

We're thrilled to open our doors and offer unmatched virtual production capabilities to empower Atlanta's creative community,” — Tasha White

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MODEx Studio, a trailblazing production facility in Atlanta's Buckhead Village, is officially open and revolutionizing the way brands and creators craft immersive experiences.

Featuring massive curved video walls (60' x 13' and 30' x 10') and state-of-the-art virtual production technology, MODEx Studio empowers clients to not only create content within an unparalleled, immersive environment, but also seamlessly showcase that content to live and virtual audiences.

In addition, the studio's versatile space boasts nine built-in vertical digital screens, providing a turnkey solution for showcasing dynamic digital campaigns, product launches, and branded content. This eliminates the need for external displays, streamlining production and saving valuable time and resources.

MODEx Studio has already partnered with major brands like Amazon Music, ESPN, Gilead, BMI, Instacart, Mastercard, Deloitte, Delta Airlines, Lululemon, Scripps Network and more to create captivating experiences.

In addition to client work, the studio's in-house production team is curating its own programming, developing a series of original episodic content under the banner of MODEx Originals. These captivating series consist of live, in-audience and/or podcast shows, produced and distributed for both live audiences and virtual consumption across various platforms, expanding the reach of Atlanta's vibrant creative community to audiences everywhere.

The studio's team is constantly pushing the boundaries of virtual production, exploring new ways to use this cutting-edge technology to tell stories and engage audiences.

"MODEx Studio is no longer Atlanta's best-kept secret," says founder Tasha White. "We're excited to officially open our doors and offer our innovative solutions to the wider community. Our virtual production capabilities are unmatched in the region, and we're ready to help brands and creators bring their visions to life."

MODEx Studio has the expertise and technology to create truly immersive experiences for filmmakers, marketers or event planners. To learn more about MODEx and its services and offerings, visit https://modexstudio.com/.

About MODEx Studio:

MODEx Studio is a Black woman-owned production facility located in Atlanta's Buckhead Village. The studio offers cutting-edge virtual production technology and a versatile space for creating and showcasing immersive experiences. MODEx Studio is committed to empowering brands and creators and showcasing Atlanta's unique voice and diverse talent.

