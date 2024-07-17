Tatari Unveils Fully AI-Powered Media Buying Across Linear and Streaming TV

Brands and agencies can now build TV campaigns with unprecedented speed, accuracy and comprehensiveness

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari, a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across convergent TV (linear, streaming and online video) introduced its AI-Enabled Planning Engine. This groundbreaking tool enables advertisers to create media plans for TV campaigns faster and more accurately-- with full transparency and control.



Traditionally, crafting an effective TV media plan was a laborious process, requiring deep understanding and industry expertise. Linear TV historically required a (real) person to cross-reference data, conduct rate negotiations with publishers, and painstakingly schedule campaigns. For streaming or CTV, media plans have traditionally relied on inventory accessed via DSPs and exchanges, and mostly focused on audience targeting while leveraging bid optimizations.

Tatari's latest innovation eliminates these cumbersome processes and revolutionizes TV media planning and buying . The AI-powered Planning Engine creates plans with built-in media buying expertise across both linear and streaming TV. Using predictive analytics, the tool also models predictions for outcomes (website visits, purchases, etc)), impressions, auction clearances, and other pertinent parameters in campaign building. Planning Engine is based on seven years of historical performance data from campaigns across hundreds of brands and billions of dollars in media spend. Buyers continue to benefit from Tatari’s direct (to publisher) media execution alongside programmatic, ensuring they obtain the best possible media CPMs.

“An AI-powered Planning Engine has been in the works for almost three years, starting with rewriting our entire data infrastructure on Databricks & AWS,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, CEO of Tatari. “Our vision was clear: enable anyone, even the novice television advertiser, to build campaigns lightning fast, accurately, and leverage data from plans created by real media buyers. The introduction of Tatari’s AI-powered Planning Engine marks a significant stride towards realizing that future vision.”

Brands that had beta-tested Planning Engine on the Tatari self-serve platform reported significant improvements. "Before the Planning Engine, I used to spend hours a week looking up networks trying to decide where to test next,” said Mike Cantafio, Director of Ecommerce at BREEO. “Tatari's Planning Engine took a lot of work off my plate and is largely responsible for a 47.28% decrease in Cost per Acquisition, and a 68% increase in our Return on Ad Spend."

How it Works

To utilize Tatari’s Planning Engine, users select parameters such as budget, campaign objective, KPIs, spot length, bidding strategy, frequency caps, and other criteria. Once engaged, the Planning Engine curates an actionable media plan, suggesting booking units, rates, and frequencies, down to specific networks and publishers. This innovation streamlines the planning process, and with Tatari’s data science and performance measurement, ensures that campaigns meet the stated objectives. Key benefits include:

Speed. A plan involving hundreds of line items is generated in seconds.

A plan involving hundreds of line items is generated in seconds. Accuracy . Building a plan manually across thousands of media entities is prone to mistakes; computer-based decisioning is not.

. Building a plan manually across thousands of media entities is prone to mistakes; computer-based decisioning is not. Comprehensiveness . AI is decisioning across thousands of media entities and dozens of variables (i.e. more than even the most experienced media buyers can retain and process) and without human bias.

. AI is decisioning across thousands of media entities and dozens of variables (i.e. more than even the most experienced media buyers can retain and process) and without human bias. Accessibility: For those new to TV advertising, the tool will build a media plan in just a few clicks - significantly reducing the learning curve typically required to launch a successful TV campaign.

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers. Clients include Calm, PMG, and Univision. Recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies , Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv .