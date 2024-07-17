Submit Release
NOBLIS AWARDED PATENT FOR NOVEL FLIGHT PATH OPTIMIZATION SYSTEM

New techniques integrate classical and quantum computing to maximize efficiency and safety in high-traffic zones

Reston, Va., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced it has been awarded U.S. patent number 12,051,335 for a novel system that applies both quantum and classical computing techniques to optimize aircraft flight paths.

Based on the position of an aircraft relative to its destination, the classical and quantum components work together to generate safe and cost-efficient route options that minimize the distance the aircraft travels to the destination and determine safe distances from other aircraft.

“The advantage of this system is the interplay between classical and quantum processing,” said Scott James, a senior scientist at Noblis and the system’s inventor. “The classical computer generates direction, speed and altitude options for each aircraft, which it shares with the quantum side. The quantum computer replies with optimal maneuvers for all aircraft that the classical side transmits as flight instructions.”

“By harnessing our computing expertise in the classical and quantum domains, we can optimize air traffic for both efficiency and safety,” said Chris Barnett, Noblis’ chief technology officer. “As a mission-driven organization, Noblis’ passion is bringing our innovative spark to these intricate challenges and developing solutions that extend capabilities into new dimensions.”

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a non-profit science and technology organization delivering innovative solutions to the federal government that enrich lives and make our nation safer. As a non-profit organization, we work objectively for the public good and invest in breakthrough solutions to deliver lasting impact on our customers’ missions with a strategic focus in the areas of health, space, national security and critical infrastructure. Our domain experts advance technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, applied and environmental sciences, modeling and simulation, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and systems engineering.


