BroadStage of Santa Monica Presents Future Sounds of Jazz Festival Curated by Legendary Bassist Stanley Clarke

BroadStage Artist in Residence and jazz legend Stanley Clarke will perform with students at the Sept 21 Future Sounds of Jazz Festival. Photo by Matt Lorentzen

Sept 21 Festival Features Eight Intergenerational Musical Acts and Celebrates Music, Art, Culture and Community

There has never been a more important time to enliven the culture of creativity than the times we are living in.” — Stanley Clarke

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BroadStage of Santa Monica announced today that the Future Sounds of Jazz Festival curated by jazz legend and local Angeleno Stanley Clarke will take place on Saturday, Sept 21 at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. Tickets to the full-day celebration of intergenerational music, art, culture and community will go on sale to the public July 18, 2024. More information is available here.

The festival features Judith Hill; Gretchen Parlato with Gerald Clayton, Alan Hampton, Clarence Penn; The Gemini Project with Isaiah Collier and Jeremiah Collier; A Keith Jarrett Celebration by Cameron Graves, Connie Han, Jahari Stampley, and Ruslan Sirota; INSTANT ALTER with Emilio Modeste and Natasha Agrama; Stanley Clarke with Santa Monica College Jazz Combo and with Santa Monica High School Jazz Combo; Spiñorita; and more!

“There has never been a more important time to enliven the culture of creativity than the times we are living in,” said BroadStage Artist in Residence Stanley Clarke. “That is why I am so thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to contribute to the future of culture in my long-time adopted hometown. This festival represents the culmination of our values and ideals, and now is the most crucial moment to hold space for culture to live and thrive in our beloved city and the world.”

"Future Sounds of Jazz Festival will showcase unparalleled innovation and talent while nurturing this vibrant and evolving art form so integral to BroadStage's own institutional ethos,” said Eric Bloom, Director of Artistic Planning. “Perhaps most importantly, this event represents the planted seedlings we plan to grow into a self-sustaining annual festival attracting thousands from all across the globe as we contribute to the rich history and legacy of Jazz in America."

"The impact of Stanley Clarke as BroadStage's Artist in Residence will be visible at the festival when the Santa Monica College and Santa Monica High School student musicians step on stage to play with this iconic artist,” said Ilaan Egeland Mazzini, Director of Programs and Activations, BroadStage. “His mentorship truly has raised all boats to a higher level toward being professional musicians, and launching careers for all to see and hear!"

“Future Sounds of Jazz reinforces our broader organizational vision and artistic intent, to curate experiences that bridge the generational gap between legendary artists and emerging talents, while fostering a sense of community,” said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director, BroadStage.

Driven by a true commitment to empower the next generation of performing artists, BroadStage's Artist in Residence program fosters a dynamic creative exchange. Seasoned artists share their mindset, skills, histories, and aspirations with eager students, cultivating new possibilities and futures for all.

Future Sounds of Jazz Festival will feature eight musical acts, food trucks, vendors, and one of LA's top DJs, DJ Spiñorita, a unifying force in Los Angeles’ vinyl and underground music culture.

BroadStage is generously supported by The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, Lloyd E. Rigler - Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, and Karen Hohman Almeida.

About Stanley Clarke

Four-time Grammy Award Winner Stanley Clarke has attained “living legend” status during his more than 50-year career as a bass virtuoso. He is the first bassist in history who doubles on acoustic and electric bass with equal ferocity and the first jazz-fusion bassist ever to headline tours, selling out shows worldwide. A veteran of more than 40 albums, he won the 2011 Best Contemporary Jazz Album Grammy Award for The Stanley Clarke Band. He co-founded the seminal fusion group Return to Forever with Chick Corea and Lenny White. In 2012, Return to Forever won a Grammy Award and Latin Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Forever.

About BroadStage

BroadStage is a contemporary performing arts presenter, located at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.

Established in 2008, BroadStage energizes audiences and community through bold performances and personal connections. A proud flagship of Santa Monica College, BroadStage is one of Los Angeles’ leading venues to experience daring artistic performances.