Nike emerges as the leading brand associated with the 2024 Summer Olympics, TGM Research finds
The TGM Global Olympics Report 2024 provides key insights into global sports enthusiasm and consumer behavior during one of the world's most watched events.
This Summer Olympics event offers unique opportunities for brands in sports marketing. Our goal is to provide detailed insights to support business investment strategies.”SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Olympic torch prepares to ignite the world stage, TGM Research, a technology-driven market research company specializing in global online data collection and innovative survey technology, proudly announces the launch of the TGM Global Olympics Report 2024. This comprehensive study, conducted across 26 countries with a diverse sample base of over 14,400 respondents, provides an in-depth analysis of global sports fans, their engagement levels, and the brands that capture their attention during this monumental event.
Greg Laski, CEO & Founder of TGM Research says: "Sports have always been a key focus for our company research’s endeavors. Over the past two years, we've delivered many reports on major sporting events, and now we are turning our attention to the Olympics. This global event, with its wide participation and variety of sports, offers unique opportunities for brands targeting sports marketing. Our goal is to provide businesses with detailed insights to support their investment strategies in this domain."
Summarized below are key insights from TGM Global Olympics Report 2024:
• Rising Sports Enthusiasm: 59% of respondents across all surveyed countries expressing interest in watching or following sports. The FIFA World Cup is identified as the most popular sporting event worldwide. While the Summer Olympics also enjoy considerable attention, it attracts stronger interest among older age groups, with 52% of those aged 55+ and 42% of those aged 45-54 following the event.
• Global Interest in the Olympic Games Paris 2024: According to the findings, global anticipation for this year’s Olympic Games stands at 52%, with the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region showing the highest enthusiasm at 65%, closely followed by Africa at 64%. Europe and Latin America exhibit interest levels of 48% and 55%, respectively. Conversely, despite having a larger number of athletes at the Olympics compared to other countries, the United States shows the highest indifference, with 40% expressing no interest at all in this tournament.
• Social Media Engagement: Social media emerges as a pivotal platform for Olympic engagement, fundamentally reshaping viewer interactions. The report notes that 41% of respondents utilize social media for watching highlights, 39% for news updates, 35% for event updates, and 34% for real-time results, highlighting the platform's integral role in enhancing global accessibility and interactivity.
• Brand Association: Nike emerges as the leading brand associated with the 2024 Summer Olympics, capturing 14.1% of respondent recognition. Adidas follows closely at 11.9%, with Coca-Cola holding strong at 9.8%. Additional notable mentions include Visa (2.8%), Samsung (1.4%), and Airbnb (1.2%).
• Perceived Sponsorship: When asked to name the sponsors of the tournament, consumers most frequently identified Coca-Cola as a sponsor of the Olympic Games, with 22.8% recognition. Nike, despite not being an official sponsor, follows closely at 16.5%, illustrating its powerful brand presence. Adidas ranks third at 16%, with official sponsors like Visa (9%), Samsung (8%), and Toyota (6.4%) also receiving notable recognition.
For inquiries or to request a copy of the full report, visit our page
