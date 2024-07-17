Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,161 in the last 365 days.

Fareportal Recognized for Achievements in Annual Awards Program

New York, New York, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the New York based travel technology organization behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel was named the winner of two Bronze Awards from the 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business.  Fareportal was awarded for Achievement in Customer-Centric Solutions, and Achievement in Product Innovation.

The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business.

Fareportal was recognized for its innovative Hotel Recommender Model which uses a proprietary algorithm to identify top hotel options for travelers using CheapOair and OneTravel.

President of Fareportal Glenn Cusano comments, “This recognition by the business community is very gratifying, as it shines a light on the diligence and commitment to innovation demonstrated every day by the talented Fareportal teams worldwide.”

For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.


Kathi Moore
Fareportal
646-738-7813
kathi.moore@fareportal.com

You just read:

Fareportal Recognized for Achievements in Annual Awards Program

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more