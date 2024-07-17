34th Yale Bologna Festival is next week, July 26 to 28 - Get ready to celebrate bologna and C. Roy's 100th Anniversary
It's a family fun-filled weekend for all ages, featuring a variety of activities, entertainment, vendors, and, of course, plenty of delicious bologna.
Full of Bologna... and Proud of It!”YALE, MI, US, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that Yale is full of bologna and proud of it? This year from July 26 to 28, we’re rolling out the red carpet with an Old Hollywood theme to celebrate C. Roy’s 100th anniversary! This highly anticipated event, promises to be a fun-filled weekend for the whole family, featuring a variety of activities, entertainment, vendors, and, of course, plenty of delicious bologna. It’s all happening in Yale, Michigan, where the star of the show is bologna.
Festival Highlights:
•Bologna Food Tent: Get your grilled Bologna sandwich! The juicy 1/4# slices are now available as a single or double sandwich! Want to keep the party going even after the festival? You can also purchase sliders, slices and rings of bologna to cook at home!
•Crowning of Royalty: Don’t miss who will be crowned the next Bologna King and Queen! We also have their Royal Court, Junior Royals and Baby Bologna to crown! Friday at 5pm
•Fireworks Display: Friday, July 26, 10:15pm, Yale High School (If needed, rain date is Saturday, July 27, same place and time)
•Bologna Ring Toss: How far can you throw a ring of bologna down Main Street? Sign up and find out! Friday at 6pm
•Outhouse Races – Teams of 5 race down the street in homemade outhouses on wheels! Want to race, but don't have an outhouse? We have extras! Contact us to register your team. Friday night at 7pm
•Big Bologna Parade: On Saturday, July 27, the parade arrives at the Main Stage at 6pm and showcases creative floats, local marching bands, businesses and community groups. There's still time to sign up to be in the parade as well.
•Live Music and Entertainment: The Family Tradition Band will be playing Saturday at 5pm and 7pm. Line dancing lessons are at 3:30pm. We also have Elvis performing, a 50 piece symphonic band concert, more family entertainment, and Rosco the Clown!
•Kids Zone and Activities: The Yale VFW is now the Kids Zone, which will feature henna tattoos, face painters, photo booth, painting and key chain making. There’s also bounce houses, laser tag, and a foam party!
•More Fun: As if our famous bologna wasn't enough, there's horseshoe, cornhole, and 3 on 3 basketball tournaments, a 5K and fun run. Pet and bike parades, watermelon eating and hula hoop contest. Don’t miss our Civil War re-enactors down at Yale City Park and our Yale history display, duck races, cardboard boat races, petting zoo, pony rides and exotic animal show, and a huge car show with a Pin-Up contest.
•Craft Fair and Vendors: Bologna-goers can shop all weekend long at over 25 vendors for handmade crafts, snacks, and unique gifts, located down Main Street and in the space next to the Wash House. There will be food trucks joining us as well.
For more information on the day, time and location of all of the events, please see our Festival Schedule. Sign up forms and more can be found on our Yale Bologna Festival Facebook page.
Event Details:
•Dates: July 26 to 28, 2024
•Location: Downtown Yale, MI and Yale City Park
•Admission: Free (individual activities and vendors may have separate costs)
The Yale Bologna Festival is proudly hosted by the Yale Area Chamber of Commerce, and is sponsored by local and surrounding area businesses, whose loyal support helps ensure this tradition continues to thrive. Visitors from near and far are invited to join in the celebration and experience the unique charm of Yale. This is small town USA at its very best.
For more information, please visit Yale Bologna Festival Website or contact the festival organizers at (810) 387-9253.
Media Contact: Cheryl Wadsworth Yale Bologna Festival Coordinator
Email: yalebolognafestival@gmail.com Phone: (810)387-9253
