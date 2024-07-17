The Fashion Games Launch in 10 Days Attend The Sweetest Dining Parties in LA

Paris Has The Summer Games...LA Has The Fashion Games...Most Fashionable Outfits win The Sweetest Bags + Heels + Sunglasses. Love to Dress Up and Dine in LA? Attend The Next Fashion Tapas Party to Earn Sweet Rewards www.TheFashionGames.LA Love Summer, Sangria, and Tapas? Attend The Sweetest Party Made Just for You! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Saturday July 20th; 12pm to 1pm purchase $13 dollar bottomless sangria ticket at bar & enjoy tapas at Teleféric Barcelona in Brentwood! Earn invite for Fashion Party Love Summer, Sangria, and Tapas? Attend The Sweetest Party Made Just for You! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Saturday July 20th; 12pm to 1pm purchase $13 dollar bottomless sangria ticket at bar & enjoy tapas at Teleféric Barcelona in Brentwood! Earn invite for Fashion Party Attend The Sweetest Tapas Party on July 20th at Teleferic Barcelona to Earn Invite for The Fashion Games Party on July 27th. The most fashionable outfit wins The Sweetest Bag. Buy $13 bottomless sangria, and enjoy tapas for 1 hour www.FashionLovesFreedom. Love to Support Women and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Help Fund Your Favorite Nonprofit Earn The Sweetest Club Membership www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Paris to LA

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Fashion Games by hosting parties. Attendees with The Most Fashionable Outfits win The Sweetest Bags, Heels and Sunglasses.

Love to Dress for Lunch and Dine in LA? Attend The Sweetest Parties to Showcase Your Fashion Sense...Most Fashionable Outfits Win The Sweetest Bags, Heels, and Sunglasses!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Fashion Games LA ; with sweet dining parties.Attendees with the most fashionable outfits win The Sweetest Bags, Heels, and Sunglasses.How to Earn Invite for 1st Fashion Games Party1. Attend Summer Sangria Tapas Party on July 20th, 2024 (12PM to 1PM) at Restaurant Teleféric Barcelona in Brentwood, CA.2. Purchase a ticket at bar for $13 Dollar Bottomless Sangrias; and enjoy 1 hour of LA's Best Tapas sponsored by Recruiting for Good.3. Recruiting for Good is also sponsoring the sweetest drawing; every 10 minutes one winner chosen to enjoy a bottle of Teleféric Barcelona's Sangria.Attendees will be invited to Sweet Fashion Tapas Party on July 27th. The most fashionable summer dress wins The Sweetest Bag According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Dine in LA and Party for GOOD? Join the club! We love sponsoring the sweetest parties and rewards!"AboutLove to Party for Good and Dine in LA? Join the Club! Attend our next sweet social party in Brentwood on July 20th from 12pm to 1pm. Enjoy $13 Dollar Bottomless Sangrias. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Best Tapas for ONE Sweet Hour at Teleféric Barcelona 11930 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Enter drawing to win LA's Best Sangria (rewarding 1 bottle every 10 minutes)! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!Attend Party on July 20th to earn invite for July 27th Fashion Tapas Party.Paris has The Summer Games...LA has The Fashion Games...The Sweetest Parties for Fashionistas Who Love to Dress Up for Lunch and Dine in LA. Recruiting is sponsoring LA's Best Tapas at Teleféric Barcelona; most fashionable outfits win The Sweetest Bags + Heels + Sunglasses. www.TheFashionGames.LA 1st Party on July 27th, 2024 Let The Fashion Games Begin!...We're Rewarding The Sweetest Bags to Compliment Your Summer Dress!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor The Sweetest Gigs, and Support Student Athletes in 2025 . To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Support Women and Dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund nonprofits, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club. Enjoy $1500 dining gift card to one of LA's Sweetest Woman Chef Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Crustacean, Jar, République, Violet LA, or Xuntos), 12 Months of Wine (enjoy the best vintage every month selected by LA's Sweetest Woman Sommelier or from a Woman-Owned Winery), and Two VIP Tickets to LA's Best Food Event Benefitting Alex's Lemonade Stand! To Learn more visit www.The RoséSocialClub.com Paris to LA

LoveforFashion is a 16 year old girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs; she is a talented student athlete that inspired her community to make fashion videos.