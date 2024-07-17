Accelerating an EV road trip: EGLE announces grants to drive Lake Michigan Circuit program

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has awarded 17 grants totaling $905,567 for electric vehicle charging stations to continue development of the multistate Lake Michigan Circuit initiative.

These grants support Michigan’s efforts to build out reliable, accessible charging infrastructure, supporting the goals of the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan and MI Future Mobility Plan.

“Michiganders who have made the transition to electric vehicles need to know accessible, reliable charging stations are available to them as they enjoy everything our state has to offer,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “The Lake Michigan Circuit will allow travelers to experience Lake Michigan and visit our coastal communities and attractions along and around the route. This is not only a step in building out our charging infrastructure, it’s an opportunity to offer the best new road trip for electric vehicle owners across the country.”

The Lake Michigan Circuit is an electric vehicle (EV) charging initiative along 1,100 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline to support coastal tourism in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. The states have partnered to create a scenic route with reliable charging stations at recreational areas, hospitality businesses, and entertainment attractions to provide EV drivers a long-distance road trip free from range anxiety.

EGLE participates in the effort in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

“The Lake Michigan Circuit perfectly aligns with our state’s vision of providing greater access to charging infrastructure for all Michiganders.” said Michigan Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson. “Together, we are dedicated to collaborating across state government and with our partners in education and industry to advance our promise of accessible and sustainable mobility options.”

The newly announced grants will help install direct charge/fast charging (DCFC) stations and Level 2 chargers along the west coast of Michigan. Funding was awarded through EGLE’s Materials Management Division (MMD) Sustainability Section’s Charge Up Michigan program and made available through the Volkswagen Settlement Trust for fiscal year (FY) 2024.

The following applicants received awards this grant cycle:

Adelaide Point Qualified Opportunity Zone Business , Muskegon: $70,000 toward one 200 kilowatt (kW) DCFC ($113,245 match funding).

Chateau Chantal Winery & Inn, Traverse City: $5,000 toward one 7.2 kW Level 2 charger ($18,317 match funding).

Cloverland Electric Cooperative:

Manistique: $96,285 toward one 180 kW DCFC ($60,800 match funding).



St. Ignace: $96,285 toward one 180 kW DCFC ($58,733 match funding).

City of Frankfort: $5,000 toward one 19.9 kW Level 2 charger ($22,000 match funding).

City of Manistee: $10,000 toward two 12 kW Level 2 chargers ($32,736 match funding), $10,000 toward a second location with two 12 kW Level 2 chargers ($32,736 match funding), and $63,960 toward one 160 kW DCFC ($128,112 match funding).

Red E Charging:

Bridgman: $135,831 toward two 320 kW DCFC ($272,069 match funding).



Grand Haven: $57,619 toward one 240 kW DCFC ($138,721 match funding).



New Buffalo: Two awards of $10,000 each toward two 19.2 kW Level 2 chargers ($23,630 match funding each).



South Haven: $255,344 toward four 320 kW DCFC ($511,456 match funding).

City of South Haven: $10,000 toward one 19.2 kW Level 2 charger ($23,630 match funding).

Universal EV:

Grand Haven: $60,278 toward one 90 kW DCFC $122,382 match funding).



Muskegon: $4,985 toward one 11.2 kW Level 2 charger ($10,125 match funding).



South Haven: $4,980 toward one 11.2 kW Level 2 charger ($10,110 match funding).

These awards come after the announcement of a FY 2025 budget deal that included over $30 million to build out Michigan’s electric vehicle charging network as well as resources to support hydrogen fueling, inductive charging, and fleet transition efforts.