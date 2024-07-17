AgEagle Announces Drone (UAV) Sale to National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT) in Brazil

10 eBee X lightweight mapping drones to support public safety and highway monitoring in the fourth largest road network in the world

New customer award further validates defense & security strategy

WICHITA, Kan., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of best-in-class full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, has announced that the Company has secured a purchase order to deliver 10 eBee X lightweight mapping drone systems, batteries, backpacks, and limited spares, to a leading distributor in Brazil, Santiago & Cintra, the selected supplier for the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT).

DNIT is an agency of the Ministry of Transport of the Brazilian Government, whose mission is to implement the policy of land and water transportation infrastructure, contributing to the sustainable development of the country. The eBee X drones will be used in projects to monitor highway rights-of-way and support construction control and inspection for Brazil’s road network, currently the fourth largest in the world with a total infrastructure of over 1.7 million kilometers.

Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle, commented, “Infrastructure monitoring and aerial intelligence is critical to our government customers, particularly those with extensive road networks such as Brazil. Additionally, our eBee X is approved for Below Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) in Brazil which is becoming an important tool for advanced drone operations to help define frameworks and legislation. We are grateful to support another government customer with a best-in-class UAV awareness solution.”

For more information on the eBee X drone: https://ageagle.com/drones/ebee-x/

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

