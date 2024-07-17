Newsweek and Statista Announce Third “America’s Best Retailers” Ranking

Tommy Bahama, Barnes & Noble, Cartier, Ralph Lauren, Trader Joe's, and Warby Parker Top The 2024 Ranking

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , announced today the release of its rankings for America’s Best Retailers, 2024, which is also featured in this week’s edition of Newsweek. This is Newsweek’s third Best Retail ranking, which aims to help retail customers find first-rate places to shop.

According to data intelligence platform Statista , U.S. annual retail sales totaled about $7.24 trillion by the end of 2023, up $1.5 billion from the previous year. Americans love shopping, and they have plenty of places to do it, but with so many options for spending money, picking a less-than-optimal retailer can be an easy mistake to make.

Newsweek and Statista surveyed more than 7,000 shoppers for their opinions on retailers spanning 40 industry categories (such as apparel, electronics, and supermarkets), resulting in a ranking that recognizes the 200 best places to make a purchase. Survey participants were asked how likely they are to recommend a retailer and their thoughts on an outlet’s prices, selection, and atmosphere. The survey also considered customer service and accessibility.

“At Newsweek, we understand retailers' critical role in shaping the consumer experience and driving economic growth. Our retail rankings are designed to provide consumers with reliable, data-driven insights into the best retail brands across various categories,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “By highlighting the top-performing retailers, we aim to celebrate excellence in customer service, product quality, and overall shopping experience while also guiding consumers to make informed decisions. Additionally, these rankings recognize the resilience and innovation of retailers who have successfully navigated challenges and adapted to evolving market trends, reinforcing their commitment to meeting customer needs in a changing landscape.”

The top retailers on the list include:

Tommy Bahama

Nike

Carter's

Bella Bridesmaids

Von Maur

Factory Connection

BoxLunch

Boot Barn

Golden Goose

Shane Co.

Cartier

Adam & Eve

Dior

Carhartt

Ralph Lauren

Brahmin

Clothes Mentor

Altar'd State

Lindt

Buc-ee's

Trader Joe's

Warby Parker

Hearing Life

Bath and Body Works

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Great Wall Supermarket

Costco

Jerry's Artarama

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Homesense

Apple Store

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Kirkland's Home

Tractor Supply Co

Pet Depot

Ethan Allen

Scheels

Build-A-Bear Workshop



See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/abr-2024

