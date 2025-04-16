Barça Mobile: A New Era of Connectivity for Barça Supporters

BARCELONA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that brings global innovation to one of the most passionate football communities in the world, FC Barcelona has launched Barça Mobile — a brand-new virtual mobile operator that brings seamless connectivity to millions of fans across the globe. This pioneering initiative was spearheaded by Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and brought to life through a strategic collaboration with New Era Visionary Group, founded by Ruslan Bîrlădeanu, a visionary entrepreneur known for bridging the gap between technology and fan engagement. At the heart of the platform is a secure and scalable infrastructure developed by Zetexa Global Private Limited, an Indian technology company.





Together, these organizations have introduced a revolutionary offering that allows Barça supporters to stay connected worldwide, thanks to a sleek application featuring instant eSIM activation — removing the hassles of physical SIMs, roaming fees, and outdated telecom experiences.

Zetexa: Driving Technological Progress

Headquartered in India, Zetexa is the technology engine powering Barça Mobile’s international launch. Co-founded by Amit Agarwal and Srujan Yeleti, both alumni of India’s premier IIT and IIM institutions, the company brings world-class expertise in global telecom platforms and eSIM orchestration. Zetexa’s infrastructure supports large-scale user bases with ease and prioritizes performance, security, and user-centricity at every layer.

Srujan Yeleti (Co-founder & COO)

“By combining modern innovations with the genuine needs of everyday users, we develop versatile connectivity offerings. This specific project is a shining illustration of how determination and technology can transform how people experience sports—and we’re poised to continue raising the bar.”

Amit Agarwal (Co-founder & CEO)

“Our mission extends beyond merely launching another mobile service. We’re focused on delivering a cohesive, worldwide experience for the millions of supporters who share a passion for Barça. This approach underpins every alliance we pursue with industry leaders.”

Rohit Sajja (Board Member)

“The collaboration you see here is what happens when vision meets know-how. New Era Visionary Group and Zetexa have built an ecosystem that resonates with FC Barcelona’s ethos of forward thinking.”

Bringing Millions of Fans Closer

With more than 400 million global fans, FC Barcelona has long stood as a symbol of loyalty, spirit, and identity — traits that extend far beyond the stadium. The Barça Mobile solution acknowledges the mobility of this fan base by providing them with a travel-friendly, digital-first experience.

Through a dedicated mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play, users can activate their eSIM in seconds, access local and international data packs, and avoid the need for physical SIM cards or complex roaming setups. Whether following Barça on tour, traveling for work, or living abroad — fans can now stay connected like never before.

Vision from the Outset

For Ruslan Bîrlădeanu, the visionary leader behind New Era Visionary Group, Barça Mobile was always about more than telecom.

Ruslan Bîrlădeanu (Founder & CEO, New Era Visionary Group)

“We set out to create more than just a telecom product—we wanted to build a bridge between FC Barcelona and its global fanbase. Thanks to Zetexa’s powerful infrastructure and collaborative spirit, we were able to bring this vision to life and deliver a seamless, tech-forward experience for fans around the world.”

About Zetexa Global Private Limited

Founded by Amit Agarwal and Srujan Yeleti, and backed by Rohit Sajja of Power Mech Projects, Zetexa is a rising star in the global telecom ecosystem. The company builds cloud-based mobile platforms with integrated eSIM technology and end-to-end global connectivity. With partnerships across India, Spain, the US, Canada, and 15+ other countries, Zetexa is committed to making cross-border communication effortless and intuitive.

Through its involvement in Barça Mobile, Zetexa reinforces its vision: to make digital connectivity simple, secure, and accessible — regardless of where users are or where they're headed. This collaboration with FC Barcelona and New Era Visionary Group marks a milestone in fan-first innovation, redefining how loyalty and lifestyle come together in the mobile world.

