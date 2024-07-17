Trevelino/Keller Acquires Marsden Marketing
Strategic Acquisition Elevates Firm’s Growth Marketing PositionATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Growth PR+Mkt firm, has successfully built a nationally ranked firm on the foundation of public relations, growth marketing and creative services, serving early and growth stages, middle market, national and international brands. With the Marsden acquisition, it adds strategic, technological and tactical horsepower to its talented group of growth marketers.
Rapidly Shifting Environment
We have moved from an Age of Information to an Age of Intelligence, and marketing strategy has never been more dynamic and complex. Social media has become a place for search, sales and service. Influencer marketing is holding its place of significance in the marketing paradigm. Content is still king, but becoming increasingly more personal. SEO is gaining in relevance. Marketing automation is not for the technologically inferior. And reputation has established a marketing purpose.
“We believe the business playing field is increasingly more competitive because size no longer matters if you do three things well,” explains Dean Trevelino, Co-CEO, Trevelino/Keller. “Build a brand that resonates. Give care to the brand’s reputation. Find the balance between inbound and outbound [referred to as interruption] marketing. With Marsden, we just leveled the growth marketing playing field.”
Marsden Marketing
Marsden, an award-winning, 11-year-old firm, ranked #30 nationwide, has established itself as “the go to” business-to-business growth marketing firm in the region. It brings deep experience across digital advertising, demand generation and account-based marketing, three critical areas that align perfectly with Trevelino/Keller’s Inbound/Outbound/Reputation Marketing platform.
“We have known Marsden Marketing for years, having collaborated in the past on client work. They bring a strategic, data-driven mentality to growth marketing,” states Genna Keller, Co-CEO, Trevelino/Keller. “We feel this is as natural an integration of firms as we can anticipate in terms of people, clients and technology. We expect great things.”
“Everything is about timing. Bringing our firms together to leverage Trevelino/Keller’s breadth of services and extensive talent, sets us up for increasing success as more companies try to understand where growth marketing fits into their business strategy,” notes Anne Marsden, Founder of Marsden Marketing. With T/K, there are no barriers to our capability to serve companies who value the importance of marketing performance.
Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2B and B2C companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. In 2024, it acquired Marsden Marketing, a nationally ranked growth marketing firm. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, ranks nationally in 12 industry segments and second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.
