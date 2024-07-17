Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,160 in the last 365 days.

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04933 per Equity share. The distribution is payable August 9, 2024 to shareholders on record as of July 31, 2024. 

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on July 31, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.04933 per share based on the VWAP of $5.92 payable on August 9, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.50 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks. 

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc. Loblaw Companies Limited The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp. Ovintiv Inc Thomson Reuters Corporation
Cenovus Energy Inc. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc.
Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation
  Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation
     


Distribution Details  
   
Equity Share (DS) $0.04933
   
Record Date: July 31, 2024
   
Payable Date: August 9, 2024
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com 
info@quadravest.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more