Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,167 in the last 365 days.

Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 06, 2024, to the stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Contact:
Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:
Jennifer Albert, (212) 878-1840


Primary Logo

You just read:

Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more