Infragistics Announces Major App Builder Low-Code Software Updates: React Code Generation, Two-Way Data Binding, Datasource Notifications, and More

Leading-edge solution now allows users to design and generate code for their React apps, streamlining the development process for this popular framework

Cranbury, NJ, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, a leading global provider of tools and solutions to accelerate design and development, has announced an array of new features in “App Builder™”, the essential cloud-based WYSIWYG drag & drop low-code tool that enables all skill levels -- from professional and novice developers to business stakeholders and decision makers -- to easily create modern business web applications.

“App Builder is a game-changer in the app development process,” said Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, Infragistics. “With its cloud-based visual builder, low-code capabilities, and new features, it's a must-have tool for any organization.”

The new product update of App Builder brought a much-anticipated feature, React code generation. Known for its flexibility and efficiency, React is growing in popularity within the development community. With this added feature, App Builder now provides users the ability to generate production ready code across every major web framework.

In an ongoing effort to enhance the functionality of App Builder, Infragistics has added two-way data binding support to the Select, Text-area, and Radio-group components. This improvement ensures that any changes made to the user interface are immediately reflected in the underlying data model and vice versa. Seamless synchronization simplifies the development process, reducing the need for manual updates and ensuring data consistency across your application.

The new release also includes updated Datasource notifications, enabling users to view and manage changes more effectively. The Datasource notification feature allows you to view the changes and stay on top of any modifications that may affect your application, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operation.

In addition, the new release introduces an easier way for first-time visitors to explore and use App Builder without the immediate need to sign up for an account thanks to the newly introduced Guest-access mode. This feature enables potential users to get a feel for the platform and start building their projects right away. Visitors can also save their progress at any time by signing in with an account, ensuring that their work is never lost.

“App Builder eliminates the complexity of user interface design and development so anyone can quickly build modern business web applications from scratch or from a library of pre-built templates and responsive screen layouts,” Beres said. “Easily customizable, the low-code App Builder includes essential app-building features like databinding and themes and brings a toolbox of over 60 UI controls to kick-start digital product design. Designs created in Sketch or Figma can be imported as completed screens. Whether you are working with Angular, Blazor, or Web Components and now React, App Builder will generate code for pixel-perfect apps that are production-ready, performant, and maintainable.”

App Builder offers:

High-Speed RAD

Deliver projects early and on-budget with a beautiful, differentiating user experience in the only RAD tool on the market that gives you production-ready Angular, Blazor & Web Components and React code. With a full toolbox of UI controls, including a full suite of high-performance data grids and data charts, transform your legacy apps to modern, responsive web experiences ten times faster than hand coding.

Limitless App Themes and Styling

Use pre-built themes and typography (Material, Bootstrap & Fluent) or customize to match your own app theme and corporate branding on a per-control, per-screen, or per-app basis.

Import Sketch and Figma Designs

Take your static files from the design system and get interactive, responsive and component-based apps with real UI controls and styling. Then easily turn Sketch or Figma designs into an HTML code with one click.

Data Binding and OpenAPI

Don’t settle for building apps that have empty data grids or input screens – connect to any REST data source and light up your design with data that matters. App Builder comes with Swagger UI Support and Localhost data access.

Single Workplace

App Builder improves designer-developer collaboration because it provides a single place where designers and developers can all see and work on designs and real code at the same time. No need for a developer handoff.

App Builder On-Prem

All the same great features and functionality of App Builder in a version to be used in your network and behind your firewalls. Easy to download, easy to install, easy to start using to build new apps within the safety of your existing environment.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization. App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff . Slingshot is the digital workplace solution that connects everyone you work with to everything they need to get the work done. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

