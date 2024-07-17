Macnaught Expands Global Presence with new Office in Mississauga, Ontario

Macnaught Canada Office

Strategic Expansion to Enhance Service Delivery and Client Relations in the Canadian Market

The opening of our new office in Mississauga is an incredible company milestone. This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting our growing client base in Canada.” — Tony Marx

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macnaught, a leading ISO19001 manufacturer of fluid transfer and lubrication solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Mississauga, Ontario. This expansion is designed to serve the Canadian market better and foster closer relationships with local clients.

The new Toronto office will serve as a hub for Macnaught’s operations in Canada, providing local businesses with our cutting-edge, innovative products for their industries. This strategic move is part of Macnaught’s broader plan to expand its global footprint, enhancing service delivery and working closer with local industries to provide bespoke solutions for their needs.

"The opening of our new office in Mississauga, Ontario, is an incredible company milestone”, said Tony Marx - Vice President & General Manager of Macnaught Americas. "This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting our growing client base in Canada and delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to meet their needs."

Davor Fox, Canada Country Manager, heads the Canadian operations, bringing his extensive knowledge of Canada's oil and lubrication market, having worked in this industry for nearly two decades. Fox said, "My vision is to truly make a difference to local industries and their operations through the supply of innovative technologies and exceptional services."

Macnaught will offer its fluid handling products directly on its user-friendly website and through a network of trusted distributors across Canada, ensuring easy access and prompt delivery to customers nationwide.

Macnaught’s line of Industrial Flow Meters will ship from this location as well, better serving our Canadian meter client base.

About Macnaught Pty Ltd

Established in 1948 in Sydney, Australia, Macnaught Pty Ltd designs and manufactures premium fluid measurement, fluid transfer, and lubrication equipment for the worldwide agricultural, automotive, industrial, mining, and transport industries. As industry leaders, we focus on innovative design, technical expertise, and strategic distributorships to maintain our market position. With an in-house R&D Team and owned manufacturing facilities, our mission is to exceed industry standards through innovation and world-class products.

Our core values of innovation, technical expertise and excellent customers service, guide our every action and decision, and we are dedicated to providing products that are built to last.

About Macnaught Canada Inc.

Macnaught Canada Inc, incorporated in 2024, is a member of the Global Collection of Macnaught Companies, headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We oversee all business operations throughout Canada, offering a fully stocked facility that sells and services the Macnaught Fluid Handling line of products. Our experienced staff is dedicated to providing first-class customer and technical service backed by industry-leading product warranties and extensive inventories of ready-to-ship lubrication equipment products. At Macnaught Canada Inc., we truly care about the customer relationship – not just the transaction.

