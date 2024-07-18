Entrepreneur Mitchell Finlay Reveals 3-Year Plan: Venture Capital, Minority Focused News Outlet, WNBA Team in Miami-Dade
I believe in building businesses that empower people and uplift overlooked individuals in our society and contribute directly to those disregarded by elites, those who face serious life obstacles.”PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I am not afraid to think big or outside the box. I believe this is how you improve lives and change the world. Life is very short and after 2 decades in prison for allegations I am innocent of, I refuse to take even 1 second for granted. Therefore, I have decided to publicly disclose what my long-term commitments to the Miami-Dade community will be following my release from prison. In addition to the other businesses I will be involved with, I will aggressively pursue a 3-year plan to accomplish 3 specific goals" stated Mitchell E. Finlay during a recent interview with Balanced Justice Network - Changing the System.
— Mitchell E. Finlay
Finlay summarized his 3-year plan:
- First, the creation of a venture capital firm which dedicates its resources to investing in women and minority-owned businesses.
- Second, the launch of an online news agency focused solely on reporting stories that matter to minorities in Miami-Dade.
- Third, the formation of a minority-led investors exploratory group whose focus is to own and bring to Miami-Dade a new WNBA team.
"I believe in building businesses that empower people and uplift overlooked individuals in our society," elaborated Finlay. "My goal is to direct my focus on contributing directly to those who feel disregarded by elites, those who face serious life obstacles and my fellow citizens overall. Through my future news media outlet, I will invest in the ideas and dreams of women and minority entrepreneurs via venture capital and elevate women's professional basketball in Miami-Dade."
- Currently, Finlay is in a Florida State prison serving a mandatory Life sentence.
- August of this year will mark his 23rd year incarcerated.
- His family is campaigning for a second chance and his release on probation.
- Finlay has maintained his innocence throughout the past two decades.
- He was in his late 20s at the time of his arrest.
- On May 30th Finlay turned 52 years old.
- Podcast episodes by Finlay can be heard on Balanced Justice Network addressing a broad range of subjects.
In 2001 Finlay, then in his late 20s, was arrested in Miami Beach after a one-night intimate encounter in his hotel room with a woman he had just met. He was accused of sexual assault, rejected a 5-year plea deal from Miami-Dade prosecutors, went to trial believing innocent people don't take plea deals, lost at trial and was sentenced to Life. He has served 22 years and 11 months. (CASE NO. F01-24201, IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE ELEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR DADE COUNTY.)
The Founder and Executive Director of Balanced Justice Network, Evelyn Castillo-Bach is determined to demonstrate to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle that Finlay is worthy of a second chance and merits immediate release on probation. "As Mitchell's mom and as Executive Director, I don't seek to point fingers. We simply want the Miami-Dade State Attorney to give Mitchell a second chance. He will contribute to the lives of many others," affirms Castillo-Bach.
The American Bar Association 2023 Plea Bargain Task Force Report addressed the issue of a significant differential between plea deals offered and the prison sentence administered when defendants chose to go to trial. As reported, “while in general some difference between the sentence offered prior to trial and the sentence received after trial is permissible, a substantial difference undermines the integrity of the criminal system and reflects a penalty for exercising one’s right to trial. This differential, often referred to as the trial penalty, should be eliminated."
Castillo-Bach added her agreement with the following American Bar Association statement in the 2023 Plea Bargain Task Force Report.
“Charges should not be selected or amended with the purpose of creating a sentencing differential, sentencing enhancement, punishment or collateral consequence to induce a defendant to plead guilty or to punish defendants for exercising their rights, including the right to trial.”
Balanced Justice Network advocates for criminal justice reform, second chances and transparency in plea bargains and sentencing.
The Balanced Justice Network website also gives a concise summary on the case and includes a link to the last legal brief filed by Finlay’s appellate attorney Richard C. Klugh.
On November 13, 2015, appellate attorney Richard C. Klugh filed an appeal to the Life sentence in THE DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL OF FLORIDA, THIRD DISTRICT, CASE NO.: 3D15-1249, MITCHELL FINLAY, Appellant,-vs-STATE OF FLORIDA. APPEAL FROM THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE ELEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR DADE COUNTY.
