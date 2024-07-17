Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Attractive Growth Proposition Seen in 2024: Corelight, Darktrace, ExtraHop
Stay up to date with Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market research offered by HTF MI.
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services. The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. The Network Detection and Response (NDR) market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon Web Services (United States), Arista Networks (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Corelight (United States), Darktrace (United Kingdom), ExtraHop (United States), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States), Flowmon (Czech Republic), Greycortex (Czech Republic), Hillstone Networks (China), IronNet Cybersecurity (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the players who are also part of the research coverage are OpenText (Canada), Plixer (United States), Trellix (United States), Vectra AI (United States), Others.
— Nidhi Bhavasar
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) market to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)) by End-User Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2485.7 Million.
The Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market refers to the industry segment focused on solutions that provide continuous monitoring, detection, and response capabilities for network-based threats and anomalous activities. NDR solutions leverage advanced technologies such as machine learning, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence to identify, investigate, and mitigate cybersecurity threats within an organization's network.
Market Drivers
• Increasing Cyber Threats Water Conservation
Market Trend
• Cloud-Based NDR Solutions Focus on Network Visibility and Analytics
Opportunities
• Endpoint Visibility Market Demand
Major Highlights of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market report released by HTF MI
Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)) by End-User Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Network Detection and Response (NDR) matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
