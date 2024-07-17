PHILIPPINES, July 17 - Press Release

July 17, 2024 Bong Go lauds launching of country's 166th Malasakit Center in Tabuk City, Kalinga Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Health Committee, lauded the successful inauguration of the 166th Malasakit Center located at the Kalinga Provincial Hospital in Tabuk City, Kalinga, on Tuesday, July 16. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program consolidates medical assistance from several government agencies--including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office--into one location within qualified public hospitals. "Isang magandang balita ang hatid natin ngayon dahil 166 na ang Malasakit Centers na naitayo sa buong Pilipinas. Kahapon ay sinaksihan ng aking opisina ang paglulunsad ng pinakabagong Malasakit Center na nasa Kalinga Provincial Hospital sa Tabuk City," Go announced. This initiative aims to ease the burden on poor and indigent patients who would otherwise have to visit multiple offices for government health assistance. "Tuluy-tuloy lang ang programang ito dahil hindi natin dapat pinahihirapan ang mga pasyente. Dapat tulungan natin sila para hindi na sila pumipila sa iba't ibang ahensya para makahingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno," explained Go. "Huwag na 'yung sila pa ang lalapit sa atin para magmakaawang humingi ng tulong. Tulungan natin ang mga mahihirap, sino ba naman ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo po kapwa natin mga Pilipino. At 'yung mga helpless, hopeless na umaasa po sa gobyerno, sila po ang dapat nating unahin," he added. Go pushed for establishing Malasakit Centers in 2018, and was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 which he principally authored and sponsored. This law requires all DOH-run hospitals and Philippine General Hospital to establish their own Malasakit Center, with the option available to other public hospitals that meet certain operational standards set by the law. According to DOH, the centers have collectively assisted more or less ten million Filipinos so far. "Napakahalaga ng mga inisyatiba tulad ng Malasakit Centers para kahit papaano ay nababawasan ang gastusin ng isang pasyente at nailalaan nila ang kanilang budget sa ibang bagay gaya ng pagkain," he said. "Kung tutuusin, pera naman ng taumbayan yan, ibinabalik lang sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyo para sa kanilang kalusugan," he added. Six other Malasakit Centers are also operational in the Cordillera Administrative Region. These centers are located at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center; Benguet General Hospital in La Trinidad; Far North Luzon General Hospital and Training Center, and Conner District Hospital in Apayao; and Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital and Bontoc General Hospital in Mountain Province. "Andiyan na po sa loob ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno para sa mga available na medical assistance programs. Target po nito na matulungan kayo sa inyong bayarin at pababain ang inyong hospital bill to the lowest amount possible," Go explained. "Huwag ho kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa mga Malasakit Centers. Para po 'yan sa Pilipino. Nalulungkot po ako tuwing may mga nagaalangan magpatingin sa doctor dahil natatakot sila sa babayaran sa hospital. Pangalagaan niyo po ang inyong kalusugan dahil katumbas ito ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Mayroong Malasakit Center na handang tumulong sa inyo," he added. Meanwhile, Go also thanked the support of local government officials led by Governor James Edduba. He likewise acknowledged Vice Governor Jocel Baac, DOH officials led by Usec. Maria Rosario Vergierre, and hospital staff present. During the center's launch, Go's Malasakit Team distributed warm bowls of porridge to the patients and their companions, medical frontliners, barangay health workers, and hospital staff. They also provided tokens such as grocery packs, basketballs, volleyballs, and watches. Meanwhile, 50 selected indigent patients also received financial assistance and food packs from the national government. Aside from Malasakit Centers, Go also reiterated his commitment to supporting other initiatives, such as establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide in strategic locations to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to communities. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Sec. Ted Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including one in Kalinga. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.