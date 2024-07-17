Tolentino: Landmark measure declaring PH's Maritime zones passed by bicam panel

The landmark measure seeking to declare the country's rights over its maritime zones has moved a step closer toward approval.

On Wednesday (July 17), the bicameral conference committee composed of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives (HOR) unanimously passed the reconciled version of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Senate Bill No. 2492 and House Bill No. 7819).

"This will be the first time that the term 'West Philippine Sea' will be embodied, mentioned, and referred to in a law that will be passed by Congress," noted Tolentino, the principal author and sponsor of SBN 2492.

He added that the measure renames the Philippine Rise - a 13 million hectare underwater plateau located off Aurora province - into the 'Talampas ng Pilipinas.'

"We also settled issues raised on the provision defining internal waters and archipelagic waters," the senator further noted.

Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, and Sen. Win Gatchalian joined Tolentino in the Senate contingent.

The House panel was led by Pangasinan (3D) Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas, Negros Occidental (3D) Rep. Francisco Benitez, and Rizal (2D) Rep. Emigdio Tanjuatco III.

Asked by reporters how the measure will benefit Filipinos, the senator stressed: "This will clearly define our rights and boundaries, including the areas where our fisherfolk can sail and fish."

Tolentino cited two recent cases that can be related to the measure, including the 'hit-and-run' incident in Subic, Zambales, and reports that personnel of the Chinese Coast Guard had entered the waters off Lubang, Occidental Mindoro.

The senator was in Subic on Tuesday (July 16) to visit the family of Jose Mondoniedo, the fisherman who remains missing after figuring in a 'hit-and-run' incident involving a foreign cargo vessel in the waters off Subic, West Philippine Sea, last July 3. Tolentino also provided assistance to Jose's children and brother, Robert, who survived the incident.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act is one of the 28 measures announced last month as priorities by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).