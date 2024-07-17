Flame Retardants Market Visionary Ventures: The Top Market Trends Shaping 2024-2030

Flame Retardants Industry Growth

Held the highest market share in 2020 (nearly 40%); expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% due to technological advancements.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flame Retardants Market by Type, Application, and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030"

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1895

Market Size & Growth:

- 2020: $7.4 billion

- 2030: $14.0 billion

- CAGR: 6.6% (2021-2030)

Key Drivers:

- Technological advancements

- Increase in R&D activities

- Growth in construction and electronics applications

Restraints:

- Environmental and health concerns associated with flame retardants

Opportunities:

- Growing regulations on fire and safety

Segment Analysis:

By Type:

- Antimony Trioxide: Dominated the market in 2020 (one-third share); expected to maintain lead due to effective flame retardant properties.

- Alumina Trihydrate: Projected highest CAGR of 6.8% due to high loading and smoke suppressing properties.

By Application:

- Segments include unsaturated polyester resins, epoxy resins, PVC, rubber, and polyolefins.

By End-use Industry:

- Electronics: Held the highest market share in 2020 (nearly 40%); expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% due to technological advancements and increased adoption of flame retardants.

Regional Analysis:

- Asia-Pacific: Leading region in 2020 (nearly 40% share); projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% due to demand in construction, automotive, electronics, and textiles.

Leading Market Players:

- Albemarle Corporation

- BASF SE

- DOW

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Hongbaoli Group Co. Ltd.

- Huntsman International LLC

- Lanxess

- Muby Chemicals

- Sasol

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flame-retardants-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.