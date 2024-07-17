Submit Release
Parliament Presiding officers brief media on state of readiness for Opening of Parliament Address 2024, 17 Jul

he Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, will address the media on the state of readiness to host the 2024 Opening of Parliament Address (OPA). 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in liaison with the Presiding Officers of Parliament, convened a Joint Sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on Thursday, 18 July, to deliver the Opening of Parliament Address. The Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) takes place once every five years, after the Provincial and National Elections, to outline the new administration's plans while also marking the official opening of the new five-year term of Parliament. 

Details of the media briefing:
Date: Wednesday, 17 July 2024 
Time: 13:00
Venue: Imbizo Centre, 100 Plein Street, Parliament Precinct  

Members of the media who wish to physically attend the media briefing should send their details (Full name, name of the media house, and ID or passport number) to Masego Dlula at mdlula@parliament.gov.za or Malentsoe Magwagwa at: mmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za before 12:00 on Wednesday, 17 July.

There will be no option for virtual attendance at the media briefing as it is exclusively for physical attendance. 

Enquiries: 
Moloto Mothapo
Cell: 082 370 6930

